Small businesses prepare for high volumes

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755. 2 June 2020 10:05 PM
[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death. 2 June 2020 6:29 PM
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradi... 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe The African National Congress spokesperson says they encourage their comrades to use the right platforms to raise issues. 2 June 2020 1:43 PM
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol' Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled. 2 June 2020 1:09 PM
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level. 2 June 2020 11:21 AM
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown. 2 June 2020 3:41 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
Podcasts

The Money Show
Small businesses prepare for high volumes

Small businesses prepare for high volumes

Bruce Whitfield talks to business owners and power utility’s chief operations about the businesses readiness for high businesses volumes as the SA’s economy reopens under level 3 lockdown.   Ryan O'Mahoney,  Managing Director at GetSmarter talk about the difference between online learning and learning online 



SA’s economic policy directions under the spotlight

1 June 2020 8:23 PM

Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discusses economic policy directions for South Africa after the country was affected by a global health pandemic.   Musician,  Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer

South Africa prepares itself to open up – steadily

28 May 2020 8:21 PM

Economists discuss the implications of a prolonged shutdown of the economy due to Covid-19. They also discuss how the economy can open up, safely.

Restaurants demand permits to operate under level 3 lockdown

27 May 2020 8:21 PM

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association Of South Africa tells Bruce Whitfield that her association is getting legal advice on new religious gathering regulations. Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town goes through lockdown regulation inconsistencies.  Michel Aronoff,  MD at Baby City takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s genesis and philosophy

SA’s s GDP expected to plummet

26 May 2020 8:21 PM

South Africa’s economy expected to contract by almost 10% in 2020, according to economists.  Primary Market Insights shares some insights on Covid-consumer trends from the spaza shop channel. 

Tiger brands and Netcare financial results during Covid 19

25 May 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of Tiger Brands and Netcare Holdings chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through the companies financial results and the effect of Covid-19 pandemic of their businesses. Richard Poplak, Daily Maverick’s investigative journalist discusses his new documentary, Influence, a film about the rise and fall of a public relations firm Bell Pollinger. 

Car manufacturing blues and Best Bits of the week

22 May 2020 7:14 PM

Bruce spoke to Andrew Kirby, CEO of Toyota SA, about the car manufacturing industry. Also, a replay of the Best Bits of the week.

SARB Slashes interest rates by 0.5%

21 May 2020 8:53 PM

Economist review the central bank's decision to cut interest rates. Distell Group, Spar and Investec'c chief executives discus the impact of Covid 19 on their businesses.

Interest rates’ cycles in the age of a health pandemic

20 May 2020 8:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield previews the SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates and the crippled economy during a global health pandemic. Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s maiden results.

What is the difference between Level 3 and Level 4 lockdowns?

19 May 2020 8:21 PM

Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider looks at whether the gap between level 3 and 4 lockdowns differences are diminishing. Liza Eustace, Sector Head for Healthcare, Construction & Hospitality at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB)  tells Bruce Whitfield that the private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeries

Trending

Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional

Local

Mashaba in bid to compel government to retrieve bodies of Lily Mine workers

Local

SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted

World Local

EWN Highlights

Violence spreads in US as Trump faces anger for ordering force

2 June 2020 8:49 PM

DBE facing mounting court action challenging reopening of schools

2 June 2020 7:42 PM

Biden accuses Trump of trafficking in 'resentment and fear'

2 June 2020 6:56 PM

