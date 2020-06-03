Absa dumps PSL

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Since unbanning of alcohol number of trauma cases have increased
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Body of SA medical student to be repatriated from Cuba Fifth-year medical student Sibusiso Qongqo died in Havana on 29 April. 4 June 2020 6:17 PM
Child Protection Week: Women & Men Against Child Abuse 'at a breaking point' Director Miranda Jordan expresses her frustration with the justice system. 4 June 2020 5:19 PM
Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive that an investigation was ongoing. 4 June 2020 4:54 PM
Cele feels vindicated after court overturns Mkhwebane's whistleblower report The police minister spokesperson says finally the court has ruled Saps wasn't supposed to provide protection for Zulu and Stuta. 4 June 2020 1:27 PM
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations? Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses. 4 June 2020 7:50 AM
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
How to set up your home workstation Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house. 4 June 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
A partnership with a good story to tell Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19. 3 June 2020 5:54 PM
'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term' EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 3 June 2020 7:42 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Absa dumps PSL

Absa dumps PSL

Songezo Zibi,  Acting group executive of marketing and corporate relations shares reasons why the lender decided to end its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship 



Nationwide lockdown 3 & 4 regulations deemed

3 June 2020 8:20 PM

Attorneys and business leaders discuss court’s ruling that gave government two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations  put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal. Court ruled them unconstitutional 

Small businesses prepare for high volumes

2 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to business owners and power utility’s chief operations about the businesses readiness for high businesses volumes as the SA’s economy reopens under level 3 lockdown.   Ryan O'Mahoney,  Managing Director at GetSmarter talk about the difference between online learning and learning online 

SA’s economic policy directions under the spotlight

1 June 2020 8:23 PM

Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discusses economic policy directions for South Africa after the country was affected by a global health pandemic.   Musician,  Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer

South Africa prepares itself to open up – steadily

28 May 2020 8:21 PM

Economists discuss the implications of a prolonged shutdown of the economy due to Covid-19. They also discuss how the economy can open up, safely.

Restaurants demand permits to operate under level 3 lockdown

27 May 2020 8:21 PM

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association Of South Africa tells Bruce Whitfield that her association is getting legal advice on new religious gathering regulations. Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town goes through lockdown regulation inconsistencies.  Michel Aronoff,  MD at Baby City takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s genesis and philosophy

SA’s s GDP expected to plummet

26 May 2020 8:21 PM

South Africa’s economy expected to contract by almost 10% in 2020, according to economists.  Primary Market Insights shares some insights on Covid-consumer trends from the spaza shop channel. 

Tiger brands and Netcare financial results during Covid 19

25 May 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of Tiger Brands and Netcare Holdings chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through the companies financial results and the effect of Covid-19 pandemic of their businesses. Richard Poplak, Daily Maverick’s investigative journalist discusses his new documentary, Influence, a film about the rise and fall of a public relations firm Bell Pollinger. 

Car manufacturing blues and Best Bits of the week

22 May 2020 7:14 PM

Bruce spoke to Andrew Kirby, CEO of Toyota SA, about the car manufacturing industry. Also, a replay of the Best Bits of the week.

SARB Slashes interest rates by 0.5%

21 May 2020 8:53 PM

Economist review the central bank's decision to cut interest rates. Distell Group, Spar and Investec'c chief executives discus the impact of Covid 19 on their businesses.

Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report

Local

Govt to appeal court ruling declaring level 3, 4 regulations invalid

Local

Law-enforcement agencies deployed to Johannesburg CBD as part of Okae Molao

Local

Global vaccines programme gets $8.8bn shot in the arm

4 June 2020 8:45 PM

Twitter refuses to rule out suspending Trump's account

4 June 2020 8:22 PM

Memorial for George Floyd set for Thursday after days of protest, rage

4 June 2020 7:36 PM

