Taxi industry increases taxi fares by 172%

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Behavioural Science and changing behaviour in Covid-19 times
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Tegan Crymble - Head of Strategy at BreadCrumbs Linguistics
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - How does an electronic accelerator work ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:10
EWN: One killed in Durban CBD building collapse
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
[Right Of Reply] DA alleges government's refusal for chartered flights to land for the repatriation of South Africans stuck abroad
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 16:20
How Virgin Active gyms will change
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tsholo Kubekha, Commercial Director
Today at 16:52
Grocery costs have risen by 30% and impacting the poor badly
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Julie Smith
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Bidvest to donate decontamination services and consumables to the value of R14 million to vulnerable schools
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO-designate at Bidvest
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Managing Remotely
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Goodman-Bhyat - Leadership Strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Virgin Active SA to implement changes to comply with COVID-19 regulations Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman reflects on the different changes that the gym will do when it reopens. 9 June 2020 1:35 PM
One person killed and others injured in Durban building collapse Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says rescue care workers say everyone who was inside the building has been rescued. 9 June 2020 1:03 PM
UPDATE: 26,099 recoveries as national death toll reaches 1,080 There are 2,594 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 943,059. 8 June 2020 8:55 PM
View all Local
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers. 8 June 2020 4:08 PM
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika. 8 June 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments... 8 June 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy falls off stage on live TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Taxi industry increases taxi fares by 172%

Taxi industry increases taxi fares by 172%

8 June 2020 8:23 PM

Experts discuss the ripple effects exorbitant prices on taxi fares on commuters and the economy. Telita Snyckers, Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits talks about her  investigative book on the cigarette industry.


More episodes from The Money Show

Just how are SA's airlines gearing up and the Best Bits of the week

5 June 2020 7:13 PM

Linden Birns from Plane Talking talks to Bruce about business air travel opening up. Also four clips from the best interviews on the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa dumps PSL

4 June 2020 8:26 PM

Songezo Zibi,  Acting group executive of marketing and corporate relations shares reasons why the lender decided to end its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nationwide lockdown 3 & 4 regulations deemed

3 June 2020 8:20 PM

Attorneys and business leaders discuss court’s ruling that gave government two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations  put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal. Court ruled them unconstitutional 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small businesses prepare for high volumes

2 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to business owners and power utility’s chief operations about the businesses readiness for high businesses volumes as the SA’s economy reopens under level 3 lockdown.   Ryan O'Mahoney,  Managing Director at GetSmarter talk about the difference between online learning and learning online 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s economic policy directions under the spotlight

1 June 2020 8:23 PM

Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discusses economic policy directions for South Africa after the country was affected by a global health pandemic.   Musician,  Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa prepares itself to open up – steadily

28 May 2020 8:21 PM

Economists discuss the implications of a prolonged shutdown of the economy due to Covid-19. They also discuss how the economy can open up, safely.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurants demand permits to operate under level 3 lockdown

27 May 2020 8:21 PM

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association Of South Africa tells Bruce Whitfield that her association is getting legal advice on new religious gathering regulations. Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town goes through lockdown regulation inconsistencies.  Michel Aronoff,  MD at Baby City takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s genesis and philosophy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s s GDP expected to plummet

26 May 2020 8:21 PM

South Africa’s economy expected to contract by almost 10% in 2020, according to economists.  Primary Market Insights shares some insights on Covid-consumer trends from the spaza shop channel. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tiger brands and Netcare financial results during Covid 19

25 May 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of Tiger Brands and Netcare Holdings chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through the companies financial results and the effect of Covid-19 pandemic of their businesses. Richard Poplak, Daily Maverick’s investigative journalist discusses his new documentary, Influence, a film about the rise and fall of a public relations firm Bell Pollinger. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer

Politics

'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients'

Politics

Brrrr... freezing weekend ahead for Gauteng residents

Local

EWN Highlights

3 men arrested for killing police officer in Nyanga

9 June 2020 1:20 PM

Coronavirus may have spread in Wuhan in August, but China dismissive

9 June 2020 12:55 PM

Mashaba wants Mkhwebane to pay his legal fees when he takes report on review

9 June 2020 12:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA