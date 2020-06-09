Mining during a global pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:52
Pipeline damage could lead to fuel shortages
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Saret Knoetze, Transnet Pipelines
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his expirience Bongani Bingwa chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who contracted COVID-19. 10 June 2020 7:25 AM
UPDATE: 29,006 people recover from COVID-19 as death toll reaches 1,162 There are 2,112 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 968,070. 9 June 2020 9:05 PM
Lesufi assures Tshegofatso Pule's family that police will provide updates The 28-year-old's body was found hanging from a tree on Monday. She also had stab wounds. 9 June 2020 6:40 PM
View all Local
Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3 Police minister gives an update on the steps that his department has taken since the country entered into lockdown Level 3. 10 June 2020 9:00 AM
A lot has gone into supporting students during this time - Buti Manamela Higher Education, Science and Technology deputy minister reflects on the universities and TVET colleges readiness to reopen. 10 June 2020 7:54 AM
'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients' Tygerberg Hospital’s professor Elmin Steyn and SAMRC’s professor Charles Parry reflect on the lifting of the ban on alcohol. 9 June 2020 8:15 AM
View all Politics
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19 Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science. 9 June 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Alcohol brand funny ad shows how Victor Gomes enforces COVID-19 rules Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 10 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman has everyone confused by how she makes a cup of tea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 10 June 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 29,006 people recover from COVID-19 as death toll reaches 1,162 There are 2,112 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 968,070. 9 June 2020 9:05 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 8 June 2020 8:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Mining during a global pandemic

Mining during a global pandemic

9 June 2020 8:20 PM

Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at Minerals Council South Africa shares how the mining industry is dealing with outbreak of Covid-19 in the sector. Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, Leadership Strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer talks about the challenges of managing staff during a global health pandemic. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Taxi industry increases taxi fares by 172%

8 June 2020 8:23 PM

Experts discuss the ripple effects exorbitant prices on taxi fares on commuters and the economy. Telita Snyckers, Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits talks about her  investigative book on the cigarette industry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Just how are SA's airlines gearing up and the Best Bits of the week

5 June 2020 7:13 PM

Linden Birns from Plane Talking talks to Bruce about business air travel opening up. Also four clips from the best interviews on the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa dumps PSL

4 June 2020 8:26 PM

Songezo Zibi,  Acting group executive of marketing and corporate relations shares reasons why the lender decided to end its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nationwide lockdown 3 & 4 regulations deemed

3 June 2020 8:20 PM

Attorneys and business leaders discuss court’s ruling that gave government two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations  put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal. Court ruled them unconstitutional 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small businesses prepare for high volumes

2 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to business owners and power utility’s chief operations about the businesses readiness for high businesses volumes as the SA’s economy reopens under level 3 lockdown.   Ryan O'Mahoney,  Managing Director at GetSmarter talk about the difference between online learning and learning online 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s economic policy directions under the spotlight

1 June 2020 8:23 PM

Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discusses economic policy directions for South Africa after the country was affected by a global health pandemic.   Musician,  Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa prepares itself to open up – steadily

28 May 2020 8:21 PM

Economists discuss the implications of a prolonged shutdown of the economy due to Covid-19. They also discuss how the economy can open up, safely.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurants demand permits to operate under level 3 lockdown

27 May 2020 8:21 PM

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association Of South Africa tells Bruce Whitfield that her association is getting legal advice on new religious gathering regulations. Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town goes through lockdown regulation inconsistencies.  Michel Aronoff,  MD at Baby City takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s genesis and philosophy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s s GDP expected to plummet

26 May 2020 8:21 PM

South Africa’s economy expected to contract by almost 10% in 2020, according to economists.  Primary Market Insights shares some insights on Covid-consumer trends from the spaza shop channel. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3

Politics

Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his expirience

Local

A lot has gone into supporting students during this time - Buti Manamela

Politics

EWN Highlights

Govt demands 'swift' arrest of suspects for murdered Tshegofatso Pule

10 June 2020 8:58 AM

Open up our sector or risk half a million jobs - Tourism Business Council SA

10 June 2020 8:51 AM

49 staffers, patients contract COVID-19 at Western Cape psychiatric hospital

10 June 2020 8:36 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA