Mining during a global pandemic

Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at Minerals Council South Africa shares how the mining industry is dealing with outbreak of Covid-19 in the sector. Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, Leadership Strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer talks about the challenges of managing staff during a global health pandemic.
Experts discuss the ripple effects exorbitant prices on taxi fares on commuters and the economy. Telita Snyckers, Author of 'Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits talks about her investigative book on the cigarette industry.
Linden Birns from Plane Talking talks to Bruce about business air travel opening up. Also four clips from the best interviews on the week.
Songezo Zibi, Acting group executive of marketing and corporate relations shares reasons why the lender decided to end its R140m a season sponsorship of SA's Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship
Attorneys and business leaders discuss court's ruling that gave government two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal. Court ruled them unconstitutional
Bruce Whitfield talks to business owners and power utility's chief operations about the businesses readiness for high businesses volumes as the SA's economy reopens under level 3 lockdown. Ryan O'Mahoney, Managing Director at GetSmarter talk about the difference between online learning and learning online
Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discusses economic policy directions for South Africa after the country was affected by a global health pandemic. Musician, Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
Economists discuss the implications of a prolonged shutdown of the economy due to Covid-19. They also discuss how the economy can open up, safely.
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association Of South Africa tells Bruce Whitfield that her association is getting legal advice on new religious gathering regulations. Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town goes through lockdown regulation inconsistencies. Michel Aronoff, MD at Baby City takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's genesis and philosophy
South Africa's economy expected to contract by almost 10% in 2020, according to economists. Primary Market Insights shares some insights on Covid-consumer trends from the spaza shop channel.