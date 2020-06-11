Time To Disrupt Intergeneration Transfers Of Wealth

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
How do Stokvels help during lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tshepo Moloi - Founder and CEO at Stokfella
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid. 11 June 2020 6:04 PM
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252. 11 June 2020 5:37 PM
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof. 11 June 2020 5:01 PM
View all Local
Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional Independent candidates can now contest national and provincial elections without belonging to a political party. 11 June 2020 10:59 AM
High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane. 11 June 2020 8:14 AM
DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday The party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says if councillors don't attend the meeting they would be in contempt of court. 11 June 2020 7:19 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Time To Disrupt Intergeneration Transfers Of Wealth

Time To Disrupt Intergeneration Transfers Of Wealth

11 June 2020 8:21 PM

Siya Biniza, Finance and Operations Director at Political Economy South Africa and Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discuss the widening wealth inequalities and analyse calls to the scrapping of inter-generational inheritance. 


More episodes from The Money Show

National Planning Commission on Post-Covid SA

10 June 2020 8:23 PM

Miriam Altman, commissioner in the National Planning Commission of the presidency shares possible scenarios for the local economy post the global health pandemic.   Jonathan Smit, Co-Founder and Managing Director at PayFast discusses the genesis of the company

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mining during a global pandemic

9 June 2020 8:20 PM

Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at Minerals Council South Africa shares how the mining industry is dealing with outbreak of Covid-19 in the sector. Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, Leadership Strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer talks about the challenges of managing staff during a global health pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi industry increases taxi fares by 172%

8 June 2020 8:23 PM

Experts discuss the ripple effects exorbitant prices on taxi fares on commuters and the economy. Telita Snyckers, Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits talks about her  investigative book on the cigarette industry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Just how are SA's airlines gearing up and the Best Bits of the week

5 June 2020 7:13 PM

Linden Birns from Plane Talking talks to Bruce about business air travel opening up. Also four clips from the best interviews on the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa dumps PSL

4 June 2020 8:26 PM

Songezo Zibi,  Acting group executive of marketing and corporate relations shares reasons why the lender decided to end its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nationwide lockdown 3 & 4 regulations deemed

3 June 2020 8:20 PM

Attorneys and business leaders discuss court’s ruling that gave government two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations  put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal. Court ruled them unconstitutional 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small businesses prepare for high volumes

2 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to business owners and power utility’s chief operations about the businesses readiness for high businesses volumes as the SA’s economy reopens under level 3 lockdown.   Ryan O'Mahoney,  Managing Director at GetSmarter talk about the difference between online learning and learning online 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s economic policy directions under the spotlight

1 June 2020 8:23 PM

Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discusses economic policy directions for South Africa after the country was affected by a global health pandemic.   Musician,  Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa prepares itself to open up – steadily

28 May 2020 8:21 PM

Economists discuss the implications of a prolonged shutdown of the economy due to Covid-19. They also discuss how the economy can open up, safely.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

702 announces lineup changes

Local

If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele

Local

Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million

World Local

EWN Highlights

WCED to focus on mental health of teachers & pupils amid COVID-19

11 June 2020 8:31 PM

Pandemic accelerating in Africa, test kits needed, WHO says

11 June 2020 7:40 PM

Struggling to unite country, Trump reopens re-election campaign

11 June 2020 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA