Youth unemployment under the spotlight

Ann Bernstein, Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise questions whether the private sector and government are asking the right questions when its comes to resolving high youth unemployment in SA. Elmar Conradie, CEO of Flysafair shares how the airline has prepared for going back to business.
Bruce spoke to Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty at Wits, Catherine Burns on the effect of epidemics on economies over centuries. Also Employee Experience Specialist Andy Golding on how the world of work is changing post Covid.
Bruce spoke to dr. Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services, about what is would take to negotiate the national budget from scratch. Also a replay of some of the best bits of the week
Siya Biniza, Finance and Operations Director at Political Economy South Africa and Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discuss the widening wealth inequalities and analyse calls to the scrapping of inter-generational inheritance.
Miriam Altman, commissioner in the National Planning Commission of the presidency shares possible scenarios for the local economy post the global health pandemic. Jonathan Smit, Co-Founder and Managing Director at PayFast discusses the genesis of the company
Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at Minerals Council South Africa shares how the mining industry is dealing with outbreak of Covid-19 in the sector. Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, Leadership Strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer talks about the challenges of managing staff during a global health pandemic.
Experts discuss the ripple effects exorbitant prices on taxi fares on commuters and the economy. Telita Snyckers, Author of 'Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits talks about her investigative book on the cigarette industry.
Linden Birns from Plane Talking talks to Bruce about business air travel opening up. Also four clips from the best interviews on the week.
Songezo Zibi, Acting group executive of marketing and corporate relations shares reasons why the lender decided to end its R140m a season sponsorship of SA's Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship
Attorneys and business leaders discuss court's ruling that gave government two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal. Court ruled them unconstitutional