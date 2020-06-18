Salons, restaurants and hotels may open and Magda Wierzycka new judge on The Apprentice

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:41
Exploring social cohesion beyond 2020
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Today at 12:45
COSAS Western Cape shuts schools in Cape Town
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Mphumzi Giwu
Today at 12:56
Health MEC Bandile Masuku gives budget vote speech
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 13:15
Food Feature - HTA School of Culinary Art Eat in Initiative
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Megan Meikle - Head of the Eat In Initiative at HTA
Today at 13:35
What's on the box - What's good to watch on the streaming services
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Health Budget allocation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 18:09
WAITING FOR CONFIRMATION Former Comair CEO planning new airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Best Bits of the Money Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756 There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number is 1,737. 18 June 2020 9:59 PM
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients' Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities. 18 June 2020 5:09 PM
Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020. 18 June 2020 4:46 PM
Processes already under way to revive SA's economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa The president said post-COVID-19, the economic landscape would be similar to that of a post-war landscape. 18 June 2020 2:06 PM
[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court Seven of the eight suspects arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist are now appearing in court. 18 June 2020 12:55 PM
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers. 18 June 2020 7:58 AM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don't have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
'It's very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted "unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain". 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Salons, restaurants and hotels may open and Magda Wierzycka new judge on The Apprentice

Salons, restaurants and hotels may open and Magda Wierzycka new judge on The Apprentice

18 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce spoke to the CEOs of Ocean Basket and Sun International on the lifting on regulations in these industries. Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka talks about her new TV gig as well as her impressions of the impact on Covid on the economy.


Big arrests on VBS case and Shapeshifter: Kamers-Makers

17 June 2020 8:21 PM

Bruce spoke to Journalist Pauli van Wyk and Forensics experts Steven Powell on the VBS arrests today. Kamers-Makers founder Wanda du Toit explains how this artisan market is pivoting post Covid. 

Epidemics and the economy and How it works: the world of work

16 June 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce spoke to Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty at Wits, Catherine Burns on the effect of epidemics on economies over centuries. Also Employee Experience Specialist Andy Golding on how the world of work is changing post Covid. 

Youth unemployment under the spotlight

15 June 2020 8:20 PM

Ann Bernstein, Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise questions whether the private sector and government are asking the right questions when its comes to resolving high youth unemployment in SA. Elmar Conradie, CEO of Flysafair shares how the airline has prepared for going back to business.

Zero-based budgeting and the Best Bits

12 June 2020 7:12 PM

Bruce spoke to dr. Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services, about what is would take to negotiate the national budget from scratch. Also a replay of some of the best bits of the week

Time To Disrupt Intergeneration Transfers Of Wealth

11 June 2020 8:21 PM

Siya Biniza, Finance and Operations Director at Political Economy South Africa and Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discuss the widening wealth inequalities and analyse calls to the scrapping of inter-generational inheritance. 

National Planning Commission on Post-Covid SA

10 June 2020 8:23 PM

Miriam Altman, commissioner in the National Planning Commission of the presidency shares possible scenarios for the local economy post the global health pandemic.   Jonathan Smit, Co-Founder and Managing Director at PayFast discusses the genesis of the company

Mining during a global pandemic

9 June 2020 8:20 PM

Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at Minerals Council South Africa shares how the mining industry is dealing with outbreak of Covid-19 in the sector. Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, Leadership Strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer talks about the challenges of managing staff during a global health pandemic. 

Taxi industry increases taxi fares by 172%

8 June 2020 8:23 PM

Experts discuss the ripple effects exorbitant prices on taxi fares on commuters and the economy. Telita Snyckers, Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits talks about her  investigative book on the cigarette industry.

Just how are SA's airlines gearing up and the Best Bits of the week

5 June 2020 7:13 PM

Linden Birns from Plane Talking talks to Bruce about business air travel opening up. Also four clips from the best interviews on the week.

'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls'

Politics

New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola

Politics

Body of second woman found along Golden Highway new Orange Farm

Local

EWN Highlights

Midrand police investigate death of day-old baby found in Jukskei River
19 June 2020 12:06 PM

19 June 2020 12:06 PM

R1bn set aside to help taxi industry - Mbalula
19 June 2020 11:17 AM

19 June 2020 11:17 AM

Suspected hijacker arrested following chase, shootout with cops on N1 South
19 June 2020 10:49 AM

19 June 2020 10:49 AM

