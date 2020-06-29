Public Enterprises ditches SAA restructuring forum.

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast
04:00 - 06:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264. 29 June 2020 10:37 PM
SCA Vrede farm ruling: 'Mkhwebane is without a legal leg to stand on right now' Nickolaus Bauer spoke to Casac's executive secretary Lawson Naidoo for reaction. 29 June 2020 5:47 PM
Divorce application rate in SA has increased since lockdown Local law firm DIY Legal says it has observed a 20% increase. 29 June 2020 5:03 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
'Anyone who wants to take DA forward needs to take a stand against Helen Zille' Professor Ivor Sarakinsky from Wits School of Governance says Zille's latest tweets are even more outrageous than the others. 29 June 2020 4:22 PM
Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday. 29 June 2020 12:48 PM
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper o... 27 June 2020 1:10 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:38 AM
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264. 29 June 2020 10:37 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
The Money Show
Public Enterprises ditches SAA restructuring forum.

Public Enterprises ditches SAA restructuring forum.

29 June 2020 8:20 PM

Analysts discuss the effects of Public Enterprises decision to stop taking part in SAA restructuring forum, Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos


New regulations for restaurants and casinos and the Best Bits of the week

26 June 2020 7:43 PM

Bruce spoke to Wendy Alberts from the restaurant industry about their its first response on the latest regulations. Also a replay of some of the best interviews from the week. 

Restaurant regulations under Level 3 ockdown unknown

25 June 2020 8:18 PM

Grace Harding, spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO of Ocean Basket tells Bruce Whitfield why there is long wait for restaurant regulations under level three and the toll it has on the industry. Stefan le Roux,  Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais takes Bruce Whitfield through the court order that requires the Deeds Office to function optimally within restrictions

Emergency budget tabled

24 June 2020 8:21 PM

Economists and tax experts analyse SA Finance Minister’s emergency budget. Shapeshiter: Mpodumo Doubada, founder of  AskThuto

Swelling jobless rate and How it works: emotions and investing

23 June 2020 8:23 PM

Bruce spoke to Nazmeera Moola from Ninety One about the state of the SA workforce. Momentum Investments Paul Nixon talks about how our investment behaviour is affected by Covid panic. 

Telkom results, the Duchess on non-alcohol drinks sales and Make Money Mondays: Zakes Bantwini

22 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce spoke to the Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko about the group's results, to Johannes le Roux, Founder of the Duchess, about how the Covid regulations have affected their non-alcoholic drinks business and singer Zakes Bantwini on money and business.

A new private airline planned for SA, a terrible setback for SA's labour market and the Best Bits of the week

19 June 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce spoke to airline entrepreneur and Founder of Kulula Gidon Novick about his plans for a new airline, labour analyst Gavin Brown gave a start perspective on the jobs situation and clips from the best moments of this week's Money Show.

Salons, restaurants and hotels may open and Magda Wierzycka new judge on The Apprentice

18 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce spoke to the CEOs of Ocean Basket and Sun International on the lifting on regulations in these industries. Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka talks about her new TV gig as well as her impressions of the impact on Covid on the economy.

Big arrests on VBS case and Shapeshifter: Kamers-Makers

17 June 2020 8:21 PM

Bruce spoke to Journalist Pauli van Wyk and Forensics experts Steven Powell on the VBS arrests today. Kamers-Makers founder Wanda du Toit explains how this artisan market is pivoting post Covid. 

Epidemics and the economy and How it works: the world of work

16 June 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce spoke to Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty at Wits, Catherine Burns on the effect of epidemics on economies over centuries. Also Employee Experience Specialist Andy Golding on how the world of work is changing post Covid. 

Palestinians say ready for direct talks with Israel

29 June 2020 8:54 PM

Top Democrats ask US spy chiefs for briefing on Russia bounty reports

29 June 2020 8:27 PM

Molefe: Officials told members to resign to make Prasa board dysfunctional

29 June 2020 7:57 PM

