Few unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home. 2 July 2020 4:10 PM
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19 Premier David Makhura and his team are expected to give details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the corona... 2 July 2020 12:08 PM
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery Aubrey Masango chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus. 2 July 2020 11:48 AM
View all Local
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Few unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

Few unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 8:27 PM

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises discusses deal struck with some of the union leaders and the restructuring of South African Airways.  Meat importers say Fairplay’s dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game.


More episodes from The Money Show

JSE slaps Tongaat Hulett on the wrist. Kauai’s parent company enters the chicken market.

1 July 2020 8:24 PM

Rob Rose, Financial Mail’s analyses the JSE’s decision to fine Tongaat-Hulett R7.5-million for publishing falsified financial results from 2011 to 2018.  Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods, parent company to Kauai expand its business. Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stats SA releases first quarter GDP figures. How it works: Naked Insurance disrupting the market

30 June 2020 8:21 PM

Dr. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, at Gibs analyses the latest GDP figures that show South Africa economy feel deeper into recession. Alex Thomson, Co-Founder of Naked Insurance talks about his business is disrupting the sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Enterprises ditches SAA restructuring forum.

29 June 2020 8:20 PM

Analysts discuss the effects of Public Enterprises decision to stop taking part in SAA restructuring forum, Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New regulations for restaurants and casinos and the Best Bits of the week

26 June 2020 7:43 PM

Bruce spoke to Wendy Alberts from the restaurant industry about their its first response on the latest regulations. Also a replay of some of the best interviews from the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant regulations under Level 3 ockdown unknown

25 June 2020 8:18 PM

Grace Harding, spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO of Ocean Basket tells Bruce Whitfield why there is long wait for restaurant regulations under level three and the toll it has on the industry. Stefan le Roux,  Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais takes Bruce Whitfield through the court order that requires the Deeds Office to function optimally within restrictions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emergency budget tabled

24 June 2020 8:21 PM

Economists and tax experts analyse SA Finance Minister’s emergency budget. Shapeshiter: Mpodumo Doubada, founder of  AskThuto

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Swelling jobless rate and How it works: emotions and investing

23 June 2020 8:23 PM

Bruce spoke to Nazmeera Moola from Ninety One about the state of the SA workforce. Momentum Investments Paul Nixon talks about how our investment behaviour is affected by Covid panic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Telkom results, the Duchess on non-alcohol drinks sales and Make Money Mondays: Zakes Bantwini

22 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce spoke to the Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko about the group's results, to Johannes le Roux, Founder of the Duchess, about how the Covid regulations have affected their non-alcoholic drinks business and singer Zakes Bantwini on money and business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A new private airline planned for SA, a terrible setback for SA's labour market and the Best Bits of the week

19 June 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce spoke to airline entrepreneur and Founder of Kulula Gidon Novick about his plans for a new airline, labour analyst Gavin Brown gave a start perspective on the jobs situation and clips from the best moments of this week's Money Show.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections

World Local

Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept

Local

Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump upbeat on three coronavirus vaccine candidates

2 July 2020 7:48 PM

4 unions' buy-in means just a vote for SAA's business rescue plan is left

2 July 2020 5:57 PM

Masuku: Gauteng hospitals not full and not turning COVID-19 patients away

2 July 2020 5:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA