Café Chameleon’s fights with insurers. Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: SA's first Satanic church
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Adri Norton - Co-Founder and Spokesperson
Riaan Swiegelaar - Co-Founder: 1st South African Satanic Church
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "How to use Yoga to positively change your thinking and your behaviour".
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Andy Betancourt - one of the founding directors of Yoga Veda Institute
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Mkhize warns that Gauteng will surpass Western Cape as COVID-19 epicentre Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze details Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's executive statement to the National Assembly. 8 July 2020 6:42 PM
Parents and pupils suggest 2020 academic year be cancelled - survey Ask Africa CEO and founder Andrea Redemeyer shares more on the findings. 8 July 2020 6:22 PM
'The COVID-19 storm is here and Gauteng health system faces big pressure' Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive for an update on the department's response. 8 July 2020 6:10 PM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached. 8 July 2020 11:38 AM
George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area. 8 July 2020 7:46 AM
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to... 8 July 2020 2:17 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Brothers from 'Charlie bit my finger fame' recreate video 13 years later Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:43 AM
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Café Chameleon’s fights with insurers. Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

Café Chameleon’s fights with insurers. Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:19 PM

Ren Dunster, Partner at Dunsters Attorneys shares the story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer, Guard Risk. Daniel Mminele, CEO of Absa Group talks to Bruce Whitfield about his career path in banking


Edgars Owner sells parts of the retailer to its rival. Santam’s insurers clashes with shareholders. How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business

7 July 2020 8:23 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon discusses his fate after business rescue completion of the owner of JET and Edgars which just sold part of the business to rivals. Tracey Davies, director of Just Share, shareholder activist questions Santam board about Covid claims at the annual general meeting. 

VBS Mutual Bank’s chairman opens up on the collapse of the bank. The tax man can no longer order a bank to pay over your tax debt

6 July 2020 8:19 PM

Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism talk about his exclusive interview with the former chairman of VBS Mutual bank.  Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money

Netcare says demand for treatment of Covid-19 patients is increasing and the Best Bits of the week

3 July 2020 7:10 PM

Bruce spoke to Jacques Du Plessis, Managing Director of the Hospital Division at Netcare, about the capacity of the private hospital group to treat patients with Covid. We also replay some of the best bits of the week. 

Few unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 8:27 PM

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises discusses deal struck with some of the union leaders and the restructuring of South African Airways.  Meat importers say Fairplay’s dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game.

JSE slaps Tongaat Hulett on the wrist. Kauai’s parent company enters the chicken market.

1 July 2020 8:24 PM

Rob Rose, Financial Mail’s analyses the JSE’s decision to fine Tongaat-Hulett R7.5-million for publishing falsified financial results from 2011 to 2018.  Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods, parent company to Kauai expand its business. Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland

Stats SA releases first quarter GDP figures. How it works: Naked Insurance disrupting the market

30 June 2020 8:21 PM

Dr. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, at Gibs analyses the latest GDP figures that show South Africa economy feel deeper into recession. Alex Thomson, Co-Founder of Naked Insurance talks about his business is disrupting the sector.

Public Enterprises ditches SAA restructuring forum.

29 June 2020 8:20 PM

Analysts discuss the effects of Public Enterprises decision to stop taking part in SAA restructuring forum, Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos

New regulations for restaurants and casinos and the Best Bits of the week

26 June 2020 7:43 PM

Bruce spoke to Wendy Alberts from the restaurant industry about their its first response on the latest regulations. Also a replay of some of the best interviews from the week. 

Restaurant regulations under Level 3 ockdown unknown

25 June 2020 8:18 PM

Grace Harding, spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO of Ocean Basket tells Bruce Whitfield why there is long wait for restaurant regulations under level three and the toll it has on the industry. Stefan le Roux,  Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais takes Bruce Whitfield through the court order that requires the Deeds Office to function optimally within restrictions

'The COVID-19 storm is here and Gauteng health system faces big pressure'

Local

[LISTEN] 'Judge Hlope's appeal is consistent with what he has done previously'

Local

State capture inquiry has cost taxpayers R700 million so far

Local

EWN Highlights

Nzimande: Only certain BBBEE firms eligible for digital services contracts

8 July 2020 9:12 PM

SA pupils miss meals as virus limits school return

8 July 2020 8:53 PM

Cabinet adopts 'historic GBV prevention framework'

8 July 2020 8:47 PM

