Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA

Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.”
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening. 9 July 2020 5:56 PM
City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021 This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under ad... 9 July 2020 5:25 PM
[LISTEN] What does working remotely mean for real estate? FNB property economist John Loos suspects there are CFOs questioning whether companies need as much office space going forward. 9 July 2020 5:09 PM
View all Local
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA

Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA

9 July 2020 8:19 PM

Andre de Ruyter, Eskom’s CEO tells of the challenges Eskom faces in supplying electricity to South Africa.  Craig Freer, Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox shares some of the possible solutions for power crisis for people working at home.


More episodes from The Money Show

Café Chameleon’s fights with insurers. Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:19 PM

Ren Dunster, Partner at Dunsters Attorneys shares the story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer, Guard Risk. Daniel Mminele, CEO of Absa Group talks to Bruce Whitfield about his career path in banking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Edgars Owner sells parts of the retailer to its rival. Santam’s insurers clashes with shareholders. How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business

7 July 2020 8:23 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon discusses his fate after business rescue completion of the owner of JET and Edgars which just sold part of the business to rivals. Tracey Davies, director of Just Share, shareholder activist questions Santam board about Covid claims at the annual general meeting. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

VBS Mutual Bank’s chairman opens up on the collapse of the bank. The tax man can no longer order a bank to pay over your tax debt

6 July 2020 8:19 PM

Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism talk about his exclusive interview with the former chairman of VBS Mutual bank.  Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Netcare says demand for treatment of Covid-19 patients is increasing and the Best Bits of the week

3 July 2020 7:10 PM

Bruce spoke to Jacques Du Plessis, Managing Director of the Hospital Division at Netcare, about the capacity of the private hospital group to treat patients with Covid. We also replay some of the best bits of the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Few unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 8:27 PM

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises discusses deal struck with some of the union leaders and the restructuring of South African Airways.  Meat importers say Fairplay’s dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JSE slaps Tongaat Hulett on the wrist. Kauai’s parent company enters the chicken market.

1 July 2020 8:24 PM

Rob Rose, Financial Mail’s analyses the JSE’s decision to fine Tongaat-Hulett R7.5-million for publishing falsified financial results from 2011 to 2018.  Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods, parent company to Kauai expand its business. Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stats SA releases first quarter GDP figures. How it works: Naked Insurance disrupting the market

30 June 2020 8:21 PM

Dr. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, at Gibs analyses the latest GDP figures that show South Africa economy feel deeper into recession. Alex Thomson, Co-Founder of Naked Insurance talks about his business is disrupting the sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Enterprises ditches SAA restructuring forum.

29 June 2020 8:20 PM

Analysts discuss the effects of Public Enterprises decision to stop taking part in SAA restructuring forum, Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New regulations for restaurants and casinos and the Best Bits of the week

26 June 2020 7:43 PM

Bruce spoke to Wendy Alberts from the restaurant industry about their its first response on the latest regulations. Also a replay of some of the best interviews from the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021

Local

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

Politics

BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom: No load shedding on Thursday

9 July 2020 8:37 PM

Legal Resources Centre takes CoCT to court over evictions amid lockdown

9 July 2020 8:30 PM

NW MEC Kegakilwe gets official funeral, will be laid to rest Friday

9 July 2020 8:03 PM

