B4SA share its economic plan and the Best Bits of the week

Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Dr Mamphela Aletta Ramphele
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Mamphela Ramphele
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Asonele Gevenga, CEO and co-founder of Fleeker
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Asonele Gevenga - CEO and co-founder of Fleeker.
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
[LISTEN] How a new dictionary on stereotypes is dismantling prejudiced thinking Social innovator Mbali N has created a tool designed to help people unlearn prejudiced thinking by unpacking harmful stereotypes. 10 July 2020 12:04 PM
Gauteng residents urged to be cautious when using heaters as cold front hits SA Communities are being advised to be extra cautious to help the already overburdened health system. 10 July 2020 10:41 AM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
B4SA share its economic plan and the Best Bits of the week

B4SA share its economic plan and the Best Bits of the week

10 July 2020 7:01 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), talked about its proposals for an economic plan. And Bruce replayed some of the best bits of audio the week.


Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA

9 July 2020 8:19 PM

Andre de Ruyter, Eskom’s CEO tells of the challenges Eskom faces in supplying electricity to South Africa.  Craig Freer, Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox shares some of the possible solutions for power crisis for people working at home.

Café Chameleon’s fights with insurers. Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:19 PM

Ren Dunster, Partner at Dunsters Attorneys shares the story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer, Guard Risk. Daniel Mminele, CEO of Absa Group talks to Bruce Whitfield about his career path in banking

Edgars Owner sells parts of the retailer to its rival. Santam’s insurers clashes with shareholders. How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business

7 July 2020 8:23 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon discusses his fate after business rescue completion of the owner of JET and Edgars which just sold part of the business to rivals. Tracey Davies, director of Just Share, shareholder activist questions Santam board about Covid claims at the annual general meeting. 

VBS Mutual Bank’s chairman opens up on the collapse of the bank. The tax man can no longer order a bank to pay over your tax debt

6 July 2020 8:19 PM

Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism talk about his exclusive interview with the former chairman of VBS Mutual bank.  Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money

Netcare says demand for treatment of Covid-19 patients is increasing and the Best Bits of the week

3 July 2020 7:10 PM

Bruce spoke to Jacques Du Plessis, Managing Director of the Hospital Division at Netcare, about the capacity of the private hospital group to treat patients with Covid. We also replay some of the best bits of the week. 

Few unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 8:27 PM

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises discusses deal struck with some of the union leaders and the restructuring of South African Airways.  Meat importers say Fairplay’s dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game.

JSE slaps Tongaat Hulett on the wrist. Kauai’s parent company enters the chicken market.

1 July 2020 8:24 PM

Rob Rose, Financial Mail’s analyses the JSE’s decision to fine Tongaat-Hulett R7.5-million for publishing falsified financial results from 2011 to 2018.  Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods, parent company to Kauai expand its business. Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland

Stats SA releases first quarter GDP figures. How it works: Naked Insurance disrupting the market

30 June 2020 8:21 PM

Dr. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, at Gibs analyses the latest GDP figures that show South Africa economy feel deeper into recession. Alex Thomson, Co-Founder of Naked Insurance talks about his business is disrupting the sector.

Public Enterprises ditches SAA restructuring forum.

29 June 2020 8:20 PM

Analysts discuss the effects of Public Enterprises decision to stop taking part in SAA restructuring forum, Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos

[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19

Local

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Politics

Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO

Business Local

ANC plans to upscale production of artisans in SA post-COVID-19

10 July 2020 8:19 PM

FSCA calls out insurers for rejecting business claims because of lockdown

10 July 2020 7:46 PM

Banks mull how to avoid loan defaults when virus relief ends

10 July 2020 6:56 PM

