Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Foschini buys Edcon’s JET. Make Money Monday personality: Dineo Langa

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Ramaphosa’s address and the severity of situation hence the changes in lockdown regulations.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Zamani Saul - chairperson of the Provincial Command Council
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks' Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks. 13 July 2020 6:18 PM
Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year Jansen told Afternoon Drive Show that we should not 'be blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum'. 13 July 2020 6:04 PM
[LISTEN] 'Difficult to say how well domestic workers agencies are regulated' UJ's Department of Sociology lecturer David Du Toit speaks to Joanne Joseph and shares his insights on outsourcing domestic work. 13 July 2020 4:26 PM
View all Local
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. 12 July 2020 10:30 PM
View all Politics
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
View all Business
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
View all Sport
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Foschini buys Edcon’s JET. Make Money Monday personality: Dineo Langa

Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Foschini buys Edcon’s JET. Make Money Monday personality: Dineo Langa

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

Business sector responds to government’s shock surprise on the ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager with 36ONE Asset Management analyses the acquisition of Edcon’s Jet


More episodes from The Money Show

B4SA share its economic plan and the Best Bits of the week

10 July 2020 7:01 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), talked about its proposals for an economic plan. And Bruce replayed some of the best bits of audio the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA

9 July 2020 8:19 PM

Andre de Ruyter, Eskom’s CEO tells of the challenges Eskom faces in supplying electricity to South Africa.  Craig Freer, Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox shares some of the possible solutions for power crisis for people working at home.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Café Chameleon’s fights with insurers. Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:19 PM

Ren Dunster, Partner at Dunsters Attorneys shares the story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer, Guard Risk. Daniel Mminele, CEO of Absa Group talks to Bruce Whitfield about his career path in banking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Edgars Owner sells parts of the retailer to its rival. Santam’s insurers clashes with shareholders. How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business

7 July 2020 8:23 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon discusses his fate after business rescue completion of the owner of JET and Edgars which just sold part of the business to rivals. Tracey Davies, director of Just Share, shareholder activist questions Santam board about Covid claims at the annual general meeting. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

VBS Mutual Bank’s chairman opens up on the collapse of the bank. The tax man can no longer order a bank to pay over your tax debt

6 July 2020 8:19 PM

Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism talk about his exclusive interview with the former chairman of VBS Mutual bank.  Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Netcare says demand for treatment of Covid-19 patients is increasing and the Best Bits of the week

3 July 2020 7:10 PM

Bruce spoke to Jacques Du Plessis, Managing Director of the Hospital Division at Netcare, about the capacity of the private hospital group to treat patients with Covid. We also replay some of the best bits of the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Few unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 8:27 PM

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises discusses deal struck with some of the union leaders and the restructuring of South African Airways.  Meat importers say Fairplay’s dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JSE slaps Tongaat Hulett on the wrist. Kauai’s parent company enters the chicken market.

1 July 2020 8:24 PM

Rob Rose, Financial Mail’s analyses the JSE’s decision to fine Tongaat-Hulett R7.5-million for publishing falsified financial results from 2011 to 2018.  Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods, parent company to Kauai expand its business. Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stats SA releases first quarter GDP figures. How it works: Naked Insurance disrupting the market

30 June 2020 8:21 PM

Dr. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, at Gibs analyses the latest GDP figures that show South Africa economy feel deeper into recession. Alex Thomson, Co-Founder of Naked Insurance talks about his business is disrupting the sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

Business Opinion Lifestyle Entertainment

Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year

Local

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Zulu: We are still experiencing issues with paying out relief grants

13 July 2020 8:21 PM

WHO: There will be no return to old normal after COVID-19 pandemic

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

Overnight storm leaves a trail of damage across the Western Cape

13 July 2020 7:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA