Mining managing health and safety and the best bits of the week

SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview - Marc Lubner - Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO of Africa Tikkun
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Detective Ngoako Magwaza
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Detective Ngoako Magwaza - Detective at Putfontein SAPS
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'700 children have been admitted for abuse since the beginning of the lockdown' Teddy Bear Clinic is asking for R167 donation to assist abused children on Mandela Day. 17 July 2020 6:41 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad It's game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
'Married, But Not To Each Other' returns with a lockdown edition The stand-up comedy show will be brought to you in the comfort of your homes on 9 August, with an online broadcast. 17 July 2020 5:59 PM
Fame and wealth are a by-product of mastering your craft - Davin Phillips The Celebrity Services Africa executive director says the world is waiting to see just how amazing Africa. 17 July 2020 5:32 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Mining managing health and safety and the best bits of the week

Mining managing health and safety and the best bits of the week

17 July 2020 7:10 PM

Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa, talked about what this industry is doing to prevent deaths. Bruce also replayed some of the highlights of this week. 


SA ministers commit to raise funds for a new national airline.

16 July 2020 8:24 PM

Economists analyse SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commitment to raise funds for viable and sustainable national airline. Norman Drieselmann, CEO of  Retailability reveals reasons why the company sees growth in the country's fashion retail sector

SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years. Insurers may be reconsidering their position on Covid19 coverage.

15 July 2020 8:20 PM

Economists analyse the impact of 16-year low inflation rates. Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa  says insurers may be reconsidering their position on Covid19 coverage.

SAA Business Plan approved, and new CEO appointed. Relationship be between government and business sector put under the spotlight

14 July 2020 8:22 PM

Aviation experts and unions talk about SAA new business rescue plan and the appointment of a new CEO. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA on  How it works discusses the relationship between business and government

Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Foschini buys Edcon's JET. Make Money Monday personality: Dineo Langa

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

Business sector responds to government's shock surprise on the ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager with 36ONE Asset Management analyses the acquisition of Edcon's Jet

B4SA share its economic plan and the Best Bits of the week

10 July 2020 7:01 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), talked about its proposals for an economic plan. And Bruce replayed some of the best bits of audio the week.

Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA

9 July 2020 8:19 PM

Andre de Ruyter, Eskom's CEO tells of the challenges Eskom faces in supplying electricity to South Africa.  Craig Freer, Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox shares some of the possible solutions for power crisis for people working at home.

Café Chameleon's fights with insurers. Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:19 PM

Ren Dunster, Partner at Dunsters Attorneys shares the story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer, Guard Risk. Daniel Mminele, CEO of Absa Group talks to Bruce Whitfield about his career path in banking

Edgars Owner sells parts of the retailer to its rival. Santam's insurers clashes with shareholders. How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business

7 July 2020 8:23 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon discusses his fate after business rescue completion of the owner of JET and Edgars which just sold part of the business to rivals. Tracey Davies, director of Just Share, shareholder activist questions Santam board about Covid claims at the annual general meeting. 

VBS Mutual Bank's chairman opens up on the collapse of the bank. The tax man can no longer order a bank to pay over your tax debt

6 July 2020 8:19 PM

Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism talk about his exclusive interview with the former chairman of VBS Mutual bank.  Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money

Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media

Local

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Politics

'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net'

Local

Malema: Zindzi knew EFF planned to name head office after Winnie Mandela

17 July 2020 6:32 PM

Coronavirus lays bare SA's toxic alcohol abuse problem

17 July 2020 6:28 PM

Court orders DBE to resume National School Nutrition Programme

17 July 2020 6:07 PM

