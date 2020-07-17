Mining managing health and safety and the best bits of the week

Economists analyse SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commitment to raise funds for viable and sustainable national airline. Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability reveals reasons why the company sees growth in the country’s fashion retail sectorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Economists analyse the impact of 16-year low inflation rates. Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa says insurers may be reconsidering their position on Covid19 coverage.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aviation experts and unions talk about SAA new business rescue plan and the appointment of a new CEO. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA on How it works discusses the relationship between business and governmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Business sector responds to government’s shock surprise on the ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager with 36ONE Asset Management analyses the acquisition of Edcon’s JetLISTEN TO PODCAST
Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), talked about its proposals for an economic plan. And Bruce replayed some of the best bits of audio the week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Andre de Ruyter, Eskom’s CEO tells of the challenges Eskom faces in supplying electricity to South Africa. Craig Freer, Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox shares some of the possible solutions for power crisis for people working at home.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ren Dunster, Partner at Dunsters Attorneys shares the story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer, Guard Risk. Daniel Mminele, CEO of Absa Group talks to Bruce Whitfield about his career path in bankingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon discusses his fate after business rescue completion of the owner of JET and Edgars which just sold part of the business to rivals. Tracey Davies, director of Just Share, shareholder activist questions Santam board about Covid claims at the annual general meeting.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism talk about his exclusive interview with the former chairman of VBS Mutual bank. Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her moneyLISTEN TO PODCAST