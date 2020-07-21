SA Finance minister has not authorised state funds to bail out SAA

Clare Searle, Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College discusses Online Learning works compared to learning online. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance discusses the response to from Finance minister Mboweni that he has not authorised state funds to bail out SAA
Alcohol industry lobby groups reflect on the ban of sales and distribution of alcohol sales. Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money ara
Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa, talked about what this industry is doing to prevent deaths. Bruce also replayed some of the highlights of this week.
Economists analyse SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commitment to raise funds for viable and sustainable national airline. Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability reveals reasons why the company sees growth in the country's fashion retail sector
Economists analyse the impact of 16-year low inflation rates. Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa says insurers may be reconsidering their position on Covid19 coverage.
Aviation experts and unions talk about SAA new business rescue plan and the appointment of a new CEO. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA on How it works discusses the relationship between business and government
Business sector responds to government's shock surprise on the ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager with 36ONE Asset Management analyses the acquisition of Edcon's Jet
Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), talked about its proposals for an economic plan. And Bruce replayed some of the best bits of audio the week.
Andre de Ruyter, Eskom's CEO tells of the challenges Eskom faces in supplying electricity to South Africa. Craig Freer, Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox shares some of the possible solutions for power crisis for people working at home.
Ren Dunster, Partner at Dunsters Attorneys shares the story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer, Guard Risk. Daniel Mminele, CEO of Absa Group talks to Bruce Whitfield about his career path in banking