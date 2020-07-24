Consol feeling the brunt alcohol ban. Independent Schools continue to operate

Mike Arnold, CEO of Consol Glass discuss the effect of alcohol ban on manufacturing of glass. Bailey Thomson Blake, chief of schools at Sparks schools update Bruce Whitfield on Spark Schools operations under lockdown
Economists and lenders analyses the effect of the interest rate cut on SA’s economy. SA food service suppliers teaming up to support the restoration of the industryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Business lobby group and tourism consultants discuss the protest by restaurateurs and the disruptive government policies during the pandemic. Shapeshifter, Dr William Mapham, founder and CEO at Vula shares how this startup health app is surviving a health crisis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clare Searle, Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College discusses Online Learning works compared to learning online. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance discusses the response to from Finance minister Mboweni that he has not authorised state funds to bail out SAALISTEN TO PODCAST
Alcohol industry lobby groups reflect on the ban of sales and distribution of alcohol sales. Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money araLISTEN TO PODCAST
Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa, talked about what this industry is doing to prevent deaths. Bruce also replayed some of the highlights of this week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economists analyse SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commitment to raise funds for viable and sustainable national airline. Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability reveals reasons why the company sees growth in the country’s fashion retail sectorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Economists analyse the impact of 16-year low inflation rates. Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa says insurers may be reconsidering their position on Covid19 coverage.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aviation experts and unions talk about SAA new business rescue plan and the appointment of a new CEO. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA on How it works discusses the relationship between business and governmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Business sector responds to government’s shock surprise on the ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager with 36ONE Asset Management analyses the acquisition of Edcon’s JetLISTEN TO PODCAST