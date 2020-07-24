Consol feeling the brunt alcohol ban. Independent Schools continue to operate

Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Dr Sipho Mchunu
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sipho Mchunu
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over ban on cigarette sales Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are confident of a different outcome as they feel they have placed strong legal grounds. 24 July 2020 5:57 PM
COVID-19 survivor who spent 54 days in ICU Zuliswa Maqana shares her story Maqana made headlines this week when she danced her way out of Groote Schuur Hospital. 24 July 2020 5:15 PM
'Recoveries give us a bit of hope and reason to celebrate' Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque talks to Mandy Wiener about some of this week's best news. 24 July 2020 1:39 PM
View all Local
'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA' Naisa secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur says 'that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or not'. 24 July 2020 12:57 PM
Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools The president announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August but matrics and grade 7s will go back sooner. 24 July 2020 10:50 AM
'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure' Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli reflects on government's announcement to close public schools. 24 July 2020 7:54 AM
View all Politics
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently' Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. 23 July 2020 6:51 PM
View all Business
New magazine seeks to empower South African youth Joanne Joseph spoke to editor Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi to find out more about the publication. 24 July 2020 6:04 PM
How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck shares her insights. 23 July 2020 3:39 PM
Experts present new research on mental health in SA workplace during COVID-19 Sadag research shows mental health problems in the South African work space amid COVID-19. 23 July 2020 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert Clegg's longtime manager Roddy Quin reminisces about a tribute show in East London that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes. 24 July 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 236,260 as death toll breaches 6,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday was 408,052. There were 13,104 new infections 23 July 2020 10:17 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
Consol feeling the brunt alcohol ban. Independent Schools continue to operate

Consol feeling the brunt alcohol ban. Independent Schools continue to operate

24 July 2020 7:10 PM

Mike Arnold, CEO of Consol Glass discuss the effect of alcohol ban on manufacturing of glass. Bailey Thomson Blake, chief of schools at Sparks schools update Bruce Whitfield on Spark Schools operations under lockdown 


More episodes from The Money Show

SA Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 0.25%. AGAIN

23 July 2020 8:22 PM

Economists and lenders analyses the effect of the interest rate cut on SA’s economy. SA food service suppliers teaming up to support the restoration of the industry

The alcohol ban, protest by restaurants and the letter to government. Shapeshifter, Dr William Mapham, founder and CEO at Vula| - How this startup health app is surviving a health crisis

22 July 2020 8:19 PM

Business lobby group and tourism consultants discuss the protest by restaurateurs and the disruptive government policies during the pandemic. Shapeshifter, Dr William Mapham, founder and CEO at Vula shares how this startup health app is surviving a health crisis.     

SA Finance minister has not authorised state funds to bail out SAA

21 July 2020 8:26 PM

Clare Searle, Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College discusses Online Learning works compared to learning online.   Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance discusses the response to from Finance minister Mboweni that he has not authorised state funds to bail out SAA

Alcohol industry seeing double on sudden alcohol ban

20 July 2020 8:32 PM

Alcohol industry lobby groups reflect on the ban of sales and distribution of alcohol sales.  Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money ara

Mining managing health and safety and the best bits of the week

17 July 2020 7:10 PM

Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa, talked about what this industry is doing to prevent deaths. Bruce also replayed some of the highlights of this week. 

SA ministers commit to raise funds for a new national airline.

16 July 2020 8:24 PM

Economists analyse SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commitment to raise funds for viable and sustainable national airline. Norman Drieselmann, CEO of  Retailability reveals reasons why the company sees growth in the country’s fashion retail sector

SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years. Insurers may be reconsidering their position on Covid19 coverage.

15 July 2020 8:20 PM

Economists analyse the impact of 16-year low inflation rates. Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa  says insurers may be reconsidering their position on Covid19 coverage.

SAA Business Plan approved, and new CEO appointed. Relationship be between government and business sector put under the spotlight

14 July 2020 8:22 PM

Aviation experts and unions talk about SAA new business rescue plan and the appointment of a new CEO. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA on  How it works discusses the relationship between business and government

Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Foschini buys Edcon’s JET. Make Money Monday personality: Dineo Langa

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

Business sector responds to government’s shock surprise on the ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager with 36ONE Asset Management analyses the acquisition of Edcon’s Jet

'I think unions and teachers strong-armed the president to close schools'

Local

COVID-19 survivor who spent 54 days in ICU Zuliswa Maqana shares her story

Local

Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over ban on cigarette sales

Local

New magazine seeks to empower South African youth

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'A concentration of death': Virus ravages Germiston care home

24 July 2020 6:48 PM

Cele: Fight against gender-based violence must be a priority

24 July 2020 6:40 PM

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma shares memories of late Andrew Mlangeni

24 July 2020 6:13 PM

