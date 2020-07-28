Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

Streaming issues? Report here
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 100,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 287,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%. Gauteng has 102,614 recoveries. 28 July 2020 10:09 PM
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
Rights watchdog to probe school after pupil denied entry for wearing isiphandla The boy's mother Nelly Mthembu says the pastor quoted the scriptures and said that the spirit and ancestors were demonic entities. 28 July 2020 6:18 PM
'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record' Parliament calls finance minister and Treasury officials to explain PPE purchases amid COVID-19 corruption claims. 28 July 2020 4:43 PM
Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims Provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says Gauteng is not only the epicentre for the virus, it is the epicentre for corruption 28 July 2020 12:54 PM
Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable? Cosac's Lawson Naidoo and Ethics Institute's Dr Paul Vorster discuss government officials being accused in tender irregularities. 28 July 2020 11:45 AM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2020 9:07 AM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
The Money Show
Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

28 July 2020 8:12 PM

Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities


Africa Business Focus

28 July 2020 7:35 PM

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa at Work 9 Business Consultancy)

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

28 July 2020 7:22 PM

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert 

Kumba released results saying it adapted it's business quickly and to comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19

28 July 2020 6:54 PM

Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore

28 July 2020 6:54 PM

Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore

Market Commentary

28 July 2020 6:37 PM

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth  and Investments at First National Bank

Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelming negative?

28 July 2020 6:30 PM

Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA)

IMF throws R70.6 billions Sa's way to help fight Covid-19

28 July 2020 6:23 PM

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute of Business Science

Anglo America Platinum;s CEO on mining. Santam pays out R1billion. Saki Macozoma, business and political veteran on early money lessons

27 July 2020 8:21 PM

Anglo America Platinum news CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results. Santam decide to pay up R1-billion in urgent relief to policyholders in the hospitality, leisure and non-essential retail services industries. Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma, business and political veteran early lessons about money and investing.

Consol feeling the brunt alcohol ban. Independent Schools continue to operate

24 July 2020 7:10 PM

Mike Arnold, CEO of Consol Glass discuss the effect of alcohol ban on manufacturing of glass. Bailey Thomson Blake, chief of schools at Sparks schools update Bruce Whitfield on Spark Schools operations under lockdown 

SA Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 0.25%. AGAIN

23 July 2020 8:22 PM

Economists and lenders analyses the effect of the interest rate cut on SA’s economy. SA food service suppliers teaming up to support the restoration of the industry

