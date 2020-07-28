Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa at Work 9 Business Consultancy)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron OreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National BankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute of Business ScienceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Anglo America Platinum news CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results. Santam decide to pay up R1-billion in urgent relief to policyholders in the hospitality, leisure and non-essential retail services industries. Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma, business and political veteran early lessons about money and investing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mike Arnold, CEO of Consol Glass discuss the effect of alcohol ban on manufacturing of glass. Bailey Thomson Blake, chief of schools at Sparks schools update Bruce Whitfield on Spark Schools operations under lockdownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Economists and lenders analyses the effect of the interest rate cut on SA’s economy. SA food service suppliers teaming up to support the restoration of the industryLISTEN TO PODCAST