Crime Stats release. Bruce drills down into business, finance and commercial crimes and the Best Bits of the week

Bruce spoke to Fouche Burgers from Business Against Crime South Africa about the latest numbers. He also replayed some of the best bits of the week.
Mark Cutifani, CEO of Anglo American takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s interim financial results and explains the bruising from the Covid-19 pandemic. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) analyses new tourism guidelines under level 3 which allows people to travel within their provinces.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kristia Van Heerden, CEO of Just One Lap and host of the Fat Wallet podcast discusses how one should go about setting up a “death folder” and getting final affairs in order. Shapeshifter, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, a leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and the Chair of Eskom discusses his career path and wishes for SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economic experts analyse the implications of the IMF loan and Wayne Duvenage CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) explains why south African are cynical that the money will go to where it is intended. Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.LISTEN TO PODCAST
