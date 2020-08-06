MTN throws in thMTN throws in the towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban. e towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban.

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson who says it's just not good enough for govt to say the ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital They have put signs for the public, family members and friends of the patients who are unreachable inside the COVID-19 wards. 6 August 2020 7:22 PM
View all Local
Cabinet is serious about tackling fraud and corruption, says Lamola The minister said the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an entity with teeth that would act... 6 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of Cabinet meeting Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting of 5 August 2020. 6 August 2020 5:01 PM
SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says the minister has been in conversation with Zimbabwean officials on the matter. 6 August 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Business
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
View all Sport
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[WATCH] Dad teaching son how to drive leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:03 AM
[VIDEO] Bride taking wedding photos minutes before Beirut explosion Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries. 5 August 2020 10:54 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
MTN throws in thMTN throws in the towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban. e towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban.

MTN throws in thMTN throws in the towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban. e towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban.

6 August 2020 8:22 PM

MTN’s CFO, Ralph Mupita takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and the decision to exit the Middle East. Whitey Basson, Shoprite Holdings’s former CEO  is part of Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai). He talks about Saai courtroom fight with government over alcohol sales ban. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Liberty Holdings and JSE tld interims wobbles after a serious by Covid-19

5 August 2020 8:22 PM

Chief executives of Liberty Holdings and JSE tld take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ interim results and share the effects of Covid-19 on their respective businesses.   This week’s Shapeshifter, Marc Lubner, Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun share the history of his family business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is SA Inc cancelling its plans? The reasons and consequences of divestment

4 August 2020 9:23 PM

Business sector experts discuss the implications of big corporate companies freezing investment plans while some dis-invest in South Africa.   Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how macro geopolitical and economic trends work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU files court papers to recover R3.8-billion. Shoprite announces plans to exit Nigeria after 15 years

3 August 2020 8:19 PM

Forensic experts analyse Eskom and the SIU’s process to get money back from some of the power utility’s former executives.  Dianna Games, Chief Executive at Africa At Work explains the significance of Shoprite Holdings exiting from Nigeria after 15 years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Stats release. Bruce drills down into business, finance and commercial crimes and the Best Bits of the week

31 July 2020 7:06 PM

Bruce spoke to Fouche Burgers from Business Against Crime South Africa about the latest numbers. He also replayed some of the best bits of the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anglo American takes a hit from Covid-19

30 July 2020 8:24 PM

Mark Cutifani, CEO of Anglo American takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s interim financial results and explains the bruising from the Covid-19 pandemic.  Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) analyses new tourism guidelines under level 3 which allows people to travel within their provinces.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Importance of “death folder” and shapeshifter, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba

29 July 2020 8:21 PM

Kristia Van Heerden, CEO of Just One Lap and host of the Fat Wallet podcast discusses how one should go about setting up a “death folder” and getting final affairs in order.  Shapeshifter, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, a leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and the Chair of Eskom discusses his career path and wishes for SA.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IMF approves R70billion to SA, but citizens are skeptical on how the money with be used

29 July 2020 2:04 PM

Economic experts analyse the implications of the IMF loan and Wayne Duvenage CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) explains why south African are cynical that the money will go to where it is intended. Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

28 July 2020 8:12 PM

Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

28 July 2020 7:35 PM

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa at Work 9 Business Consultancy)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco

Politics

What happened to the DA's investigation into Helen Zille's tweets

Local

Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Local

EWN Highlights

Macron calls for international probe into Beirut blast

6 August 2020 8:39 PM

Trump vows executive actions on emergency coronavirus relief

6 August 2020 8:25 PM

Vaccine hesitancy: Speed of COVID-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns

6 August 2020 7:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA