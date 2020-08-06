MTN throws in thMTN throws in the towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban. e towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban.

MTN’s CFO, Ralph Mupita takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and the decision to exit the Middle East. Whitey Basson, Shoprite Holdings’s former CEO is part of Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai). He talks about Saai courtroom fight with government over alcohol sales ban.
Chief executives of Liberty Holdings and JSE tld take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' interim results and share the effects of Covid-19 on their respective businesses. This week's Shapeshifter, Marc Lubner, Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun share the history of his family business.
Business sector experts discuss the implications of big corporate companies freezing investment plans while some dis-invest in South Africa. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how macro geopolitical and economic trends work.
Forensic experts analyse Eskom and the SIU's process to get money back from some of the power utility's former executives. Dianna Games, Chief Executive at Africa At Work explains the significance of Shoprite Holdings exiting from Nigeria after 15 years.
Bruce spoke to Fouche Burgers from Business Against Crime South Africa about the latest numbers. He also replayed some of the best bits of the week.
Mark Cutifani, CEO of Anglo American takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's interim financial results and explains the bruising from the Covid-19 pandemic. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) analyses new tourism guidelines under level 3 which allows people to travel within their provinces.
Kristia Van Heerden, CEO of Just One Lap and host of the Fat Wallet podcast discusses how one should go about setting up a "death folder" and getting final affairs in order. Shapeshifter, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, a leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and the Chair of Eskom discusses his career path and wishes for SA.
Economic experts analyse the implications of the IMF loan and Wayne Duvenage CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) explains why south African are cynical that the money will go to where it is intended. Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.
