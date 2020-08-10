Tributes pour in for broadcaster, Bob Mabena. Make Money Monday guest Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Masks with valves banned in certain cities and airlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 10:05
Zimbabwean government deny crisis in the country
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nick Mangwana
Today at 10:08
Trump's stimulus package and November elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 10:33
Top trending stories in Business Insider
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
The role of universities and research in a pandemic
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof. Tawana Kupe
Today at 10:45
Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
World of Work
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Maria Philippides, director at Norton Rose Fulbright
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Importance of Nutrition
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Terry Harris - Head Dietician at Vitality
Today at 12:37
40% of contracts to women? Nay says DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date. 10 August 2020 11:46 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena The president’s condolences are extended to the Mabena family as well as the colleagues and friends of the late broadcaster. 10 August 2020 8:37 PM
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
View all Local
'Eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy. They enable oppression of women' In his "From The Desk of the President" column, Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks a number of commitments made under Generation Equality. 10 August 2020 9:01 AM
Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet Former president Jacob Zuma said on his official Twitter account that he “unconditionally withdraws” the allegation. 9 August 2020 4:50 PM
Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa The president said in his Women's Day speech there are efforts to give women access to productive assets such as land. 9 August 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
View all Business
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
View all Sport
Power dynamics make women vulnerable when filming intimate scene - Rori Motuba Actress Rorisang Motuba says an intimacy coach must be brought on set to ensure everything that happens is mutually agreed on. 10 August 2020 5:08 PM
'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about' Actress Ayanda Borotho and one of South Africa’s best-known broadcasters Kate Turkington discuss being a woman in South Africa. 10 August 2020 3:53 PM
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'. 7 August 2020 6:25 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date. 10 August 2020 11:46 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Tributes pour in for broadcaster, Bob Mabena. Make Money Monday guest Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)

Tributes pour in for broadcaster, Bob Mabena. Make Money Monday guest Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)

10 August 2020 8:20 PM

Tributes to veteran broadcaster, Bob Mabena. Financial experts discuss financial advantages and disadvantages women face. Tashmia Ismail-Saville,  CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES) talks about what shaped her views on saving and investing money


More episodes from The Money Show

Trump, China, Tencent and Naspers, and how it is affecting your pension. Also the extended Best Bits

7 August 2020 7:14 PM

Market Analyst Philip Short on the effect on Trump's ban on WeChat and that effect on Tencent and Naspers. Also the new extended Best Bits of some of the interviews of the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN throws in thMTN throws in the towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban. e towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban.

6 August 2020 8:22 PM

MTN’s CFO, Ralph Mupita takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and the decision to exit the Middle East. Whitey Basson, Shoprite Holdings’s former CEO  is part of Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai). He talks about Saai courtroom fight with government over alcohol sales ban. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Liberty Holdings and JSE tld interims wobbles after a serious by Covid-19

5 August 2020 8:22 PM

Chief executives of Liberty Holdings and JSE tld take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ interim results and share the effects of Covid-19 on their respective businesses.   This week’s Shapeshifter, Marc Lubner, Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun share the history of his family business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is SA Inc cancelling its plans? The reasons and consequences of divestment

4 August 2020 9:23 PM

Business sector experts discuss the implications of big corporate companies freezing investment plans while some dis-invest in South Africa.   Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how macro geopolitical and economic trends work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU files court papers to recover R3.8-billion. Shoprite announces plans to exit Nigeria after 15 years

3 August 2020 8:19 PM

Forensic experts analyse Eskom and the SIU’s process to get money back from some of the power utility’s former executives.  Dianna Games, Chief Executive at Africa At Work explains the significance of Shoprite Holdings exiting from Nigeria after 15 years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Stats release. Bruce drills down into business, finance and commercial crimes and the Best Bits of the week

31 July 2020 7:06 PM

Bruce spoke to Fouche Burgers from Business Against Crime South Africa about the latest numbers. He also replayed some of the best bits of the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anglo American takes a hit from Covid-19

30 July 2020 8:24 PM

Mark Cutifani, CEO of Anglo American takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s interim financial results and explains the bruising from the Covid-19 pandemic.  Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) analyses new tourism guidelines under level 3 which allows people to travel within their provinces.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Importance of “death folder” and shapeshifter, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba

29 July 2020 8:21 PM

Kristia Van Heerden, CEO of Just One Lap and host of the Fat Wallet podcast discusses how one should go about setting up a “death folder” and getting final affairs in order.  Shapeshifter, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, a leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and the Chair of Eskom discusses his career path and wishes for SA.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IMF approves R70billion to SA, but citizens are skeptical on how the money with be used

29 July 2020 2:04 PM

Economic experts analyse the implications of the IMF loan and Wayne Duvenage CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) explains why south African are cynical that the money will go to where it is intended. Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about'

Entertainment

President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena

Local

UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases

World Local

A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair - Thabo Shole-Mashao

Local

EWN Highlights

Gr 7s return to school,NASGB calls for clarity on teachers with comorbidities

11 August 2020 6:46 AM

SA has recorded 563,598 coronavirus cases, recovery rate now at 74%

11 August 2020 5:57 AM

World surpasses 20mn coronavirus cases, WHO warns against despair

11 August 2020 5:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA