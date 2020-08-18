Inter-provincial travelling is now permitted in SA. But will the sector be resuscitated?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Efficiency of the Constitutional Court is declining - GroundUp The news agency has run a report analysing the duration it takes for cases to be concluded in the apex court. 18 August 2020 6:13 PM
Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks' A centre accuses ulerato_pillay accused of tweeting and retweeting xenophobic content on a massive scale. 18 August 2020 6:06 PM
Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line. 18 August 2020 4:26 PM
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her? #UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago. 18 August 2020 2:50 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
'Comment on behaviour and not the character to deal with toxic work colleagues' Talent strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek shares some advice on how to deal with toxic co-workers. 18 August 2020 4:06 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:31 AM
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:38 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 160,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 477,671, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 161,078 recoveries. 17 August 2020 10:52 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
The Money Show
Inter-provincial travelling is now permitted in SA. But will the sector be resuscitated?

Inter-provincial travelling is now permitted in SA. But will the sector be resuscitated?

18 August 2020 8:21 PM

Tourism experts discuss the impact of the global health pandemic on the tourism economy. Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner  Cloete Murray on  How it works – Business Rescue at a time of Covid, State Capture and how it is even affecting some elephants. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising hero and zero.


More episodes from The Money Show

Sasol hit by write-downs. SA’s Economy reopens under level 2

17 August 2020 8:22 PM

Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol’s President and CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.   Economic exerts analyse the effect of reopening of the economy as the country goes to level 2 lock down. And Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

SA's ailing retail sector still trying to find its feet and the Best Bits of the week

14 August 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce spoke to analyst Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management, about the health of the local retail sector. Also a replay of some of the best interviews of the week.

Fuel sales have dropped due to the pandemic

13 August 2020 8:21 PM

Reggie Sibiya, CEO Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa discusses the plight on furl retailers as fuel sales plummet by 50% due to the coronavirus pandemic.   Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday explains what might happen to economies as they emerge from lockdown

SA on the edge of economic and political disaster?

12 August 2020 8:19 PM

Economists and business owner analyse the economic and political state of SA. They discuss what it will take to prop up the economy again.   Shapeshifter, Nick Booth, CEO of Corobrik talks about his career path and what inspires him.

Former finance minister Des van Rooyen testifies at Zondo commission

11 August 2020 8:19 PM

Investigative Journalist report on Former finance minister Des van Rooyen and former DG Lungisa Fuzile’s testimonies at the state capture commission.  Adriaan Basson, News 24’s editor-in-chief discusses how news websites paywalls will operate as news consumption evolves.

Tributes pour in for broadcaster, Bob Mabena. Make Money Monday guest Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)

10 August 2020 8:20 PM

Tributes to veteran broadcaster, Bob Mabena. Financial experts discuss financial advantages and disadvantages women face. Tashmia Ismail-Saville,  CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES) talks about what shaped her views on saving and investing money

Trump, China, Tencent and Naspers, and how it is affecting your pension. Also the extended Best Bits

7 August 2020 7:14 PM

Market Analyst Philip Short on the effect on Trump's ban on WeChat and that effect on Tencent and Naspers. Also the new extended Best Bits of some of the interviews of the week. 

MTN throws in thMTN throws in the towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban. e towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban.

6 August 2020 8:22 PM

MTN’s CFO, Ralph Mupita takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and the decision to exit the Middle East. Whitey Basson, Shoprite Holdings’s former CEO  is part of Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai). He talks about Saai courtroom fight with government over alcohol sales ban. 

Liberty Holdings and JSE tld interims wobbles after a serious by Covid-19

5 August 2020 8:22 PM

Chief executives of Liberty Holdings and JSE tld take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ interim results and share the effects of Covid-19 on their respective businesses.   This week’s Shapeshifter, Marc Lubner, Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun share the history of his family business.

Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks'

Local

Update: 'Young mom who had to undergo amputation doing well and in general ward'

Local

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 4pm and 10pm

Local

Abbas says Palestinians not worried about 'nonsense' Israel-UAE deal

18 August 2020 9:16 PM

EU leaders urge Putin to push for talks in Belarus over disputed vote

18 August 2020 8:52 PM

Trump lashes out at Michelle Obama after convention takedown

18 August 2020 7:44 PM

