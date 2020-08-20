Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: ZimbabwenaLivesMatter
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr. Oscar van Heerden
David Coltart
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom to move from stage 2 to stage 1 loadshedding With four generation units returned, Eskom says it will reduce loadshedding to stage 1 from 09:00 until 22:00 on Friday. 20 August 2020 6:06 PM
CCMA sees significant increase in large-scale retrenchment applications Joanne Joseph spoke the CCMA's senior commissioner Shimane Kgantse to find out more. 20 August 2020 5:50 PM
Wits scientists reflect on the role of climate factors in the spread of COVID-19 Joanne Joseph spoke to Global Change Institute at Wits University's professor of systems ecology Bob Scholes to find out more. 20 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'The morals and ethics of the ANC are very twisted' Political analyst Xolani Dube reflects on the deployment of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature. 20 August 2020 4:22 PM
I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama The former Botswana president says he will take legal action against those who accused him of money laundering. 20 August 2020 7:26 AM
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
View all Politics
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible It's been the toughest 6 months in living memory, but Standard Bank has 'lots of cushion' says CEO Sim Tshabalala. 20 August 2020 6:48 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 20 August 2020 7:00 AM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
View all Sport
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
[WATCH] School doing virtual fire drill for kids at home leaves us confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2020 8:23 AM
Lovestruck teenager writes 100 letters for girl he met in park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2020 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 491,441 as SA records 3,916 new COVID-19 cases The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries. 19 August 2020 11:11 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%

Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%

20 August 2020 8:21 PM

Standard Bank Group CEO , Sim Tshbalala discusses the effect of Covid-19  on the business and reasons its held on to dividends. Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter’s bid


More episodes from The Money Show

Experian SA, credit information services agency, suffers a massive data breach

19 August 2020 8:24 PM

Experian South Africa’s CEO and South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)’s CEO Nischal Mewalall discuss the impact of a data breach on consumers.   Graham Rowe, CEO and Co-Founder of Guidepost talk about his career path -  from winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e health platform Guidepost

19 August 2020 8:15 PM

Guest: Graham Rowe/ CEO and Co founder at Guidepost 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inter-provincial travelling is now permitted in SA. But will the sector be resuscitated?

18 August 2020 8:21 PM

Tourism experts discuss the impact of the global health pandemic on the tourism economy. Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner  Cloete Murray on  How it works – Business Rescue at a time of Covid, State Capture and how it is even affecting some elephants. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising hero and zero.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sasol hit by write-downs. SA’s Economy reopens under level 2

17 August 2020 8:22 PM

Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol’s President and CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.   Economic exerts analyse the effect of reopening of the economy as the country goes to level 2 lock down. And Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's ailing retail sector still trying to find its feet and the Best Bits of the week

14 August 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce spoke to analyst Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management, about the health of the local retail sector. Also a replay of some of the best interviews of the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fuel sales have dropped due to the pandemic

13 August 2020 8:21 PM

Reggie Sibiya, CEO Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa discusses the plight on furl retailers as fuel sales plummet by 50% due to the coronavirus pandemic.   Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday explains what might happen to economies as they emerge from lockdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA on the edge of economic and political disaster?

12 August 2020 8:19 PM

Economists and business owner analyse the economic and political state of SA. They discuss what it will take to prop up the economy again.   Shapeshifter, Nick Booth, CEO of Corobrik talks about his career path and what inspires him.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former finance minister Des van Rooyen testifies at Zondo commission

11 August 2020 8:19 PM

Investigative Journalist report on Former finance minister Des van Rooyen and former DG Lungisa Fuzile’s testimonies at the state capture commission.  Adriaan Basson, News 24’s editor-in-chief discusses how news websites paywalls will operate as news consumption evolves.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tributes pour in for broadcaster, Bob Mabena. Make Money Monday guest Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)

10 August 2020 8:20 PM

Tributes to veteran broadcaster, Bob Mabena. Financial experts discuss financial advantages and disadvantages women face. Tashmia Ismail-Saville,  CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES) talks about what shaped her views on saving and investing money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Collins Khosa's family pleased with military ombudsman's new report

Local

Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible

Business

We hope court process will be concluded and give us clarity on Gumede - ANC KZN

Local

EWN Highlights

Judge rejects Trump bid to halt release of financial records

20 August 2020 8:34 PM

Belarus opens criminal case into effort to 'seize power'

20 August 2020 8:00 PM

Ecowas to send envoys to Mali, stands by ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

20 August 2020 7:35 PM

