Nedbank results during covid-19. Shapeshifter: Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
Change Mindset feature: "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
[LISTEN] De Lille answers questions about the Beitridge border fence Joanne Joseph spoke to the minister of public works and infrastructure to find out what went wrong with the project. 26 August 2020 6:43 PM
Nzimande details phased return of students, dismisses corruption claims Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande was briefing the media on the the phased return of students to campuses. 26 August 2020 5:50 PM
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day' Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms. 26 August 2020 7:02 PM
Treasury releases lists of government-wide COVID-19 tenders President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as historic the online publication of a list of all COVID-19 related government expenditur... 26 August 2020 4:26 PM
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more 26 August 2020 7:15 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Poor health is costing employees their productivity MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace. 25 August 2020 2:52 PM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 175,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 520,381, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 175,407 recoveries. 25 August 2020 10:17 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
The Money Show
Nedbank results during covid-19. Shapeshifter: Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO

Nedbank results during covid-19. Shapeshifter: Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO

26 August 2020 8:41 PM

Nedbank loses its CFO and recovers from the effects of Covid-19.  Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO shares her career path and how she managed to be in mining for over 30 years.  


Economic Indicators point to a plummeting GDP. How it works: Vaccine trails in SA

25 August 2020 8:23 PM

Economist analyse early economic indicator that show that economic activity likely fell by just over 30% in May.  Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of Medical Research Council on How it Works feature discusses how doctors are searching for the Covid-19 vaccine and the implications of being the first to be the first nation to have one.

Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects. Derek Hanekom’s on his early money lessons.

24 August 2020 8:28 PM

Daniel Mminele, Absa Group’s CEO analyses the impact of a global health pandemic on bank. Derek Hanekom, Political Activist and ANC's senior member discusses early lessons with money.

South African Institute of Chartered Accountants terminates Anoj Singh's membership and Best Bits of the week

21 August 2020 7:16 PM

Bruce spoke to Journalist Karyn Maughan anout the fall of the former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh and we replay some of the biggest interviews of the week.

Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%

20 August 2020 8:21 PM

Standard Bank Group CEO , Sim Tshbalala discusses the effect of Covid-19  on the business and reasons its held on to dividends. Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter’s bid

Experian SA, credit information services agency, suffers a massive data breach

19 August 2020 8:24 PM

Experian South Africa’s CEO and South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)’s CEO Nischal Mewalall discuss the impact of a data breach on consumers.   Graham Rowe, CEO and Co-Founder of Guidepost talk about his career path -  from winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost

Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e health platform Guidepost

19 August 2020 8:15 PM

Guest: Graham Rowe/ CEO and Co founder at Guidepost 

Inter-provincial travelling is now permitted in SA. But will the sector be resuscitated?

18 August 2020 8:21 PM

Tourism experts discuss the impact of the global health pandemic on the tourism economy. Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner  Cloete Murray on  How it works – Business Rescue at a time of Covid, State Capture and how it is even affecting some elephants. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising hero and zero.

Sasol hit by write-downs. SA’s Economy reopens under level 2

17 August 2020 8:22 PM

Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol’s President and CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.   Economic exerts analyse the effect of reopening of the economy as the country goes to level 2 lock down. And Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

SA's ailing retail sector still trying to find its feet and the Best Bits of the week

14 August 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce spoke to analyst Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management, about the health of the local retail sector. Also a replay of some of the best interviews of the week.

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

Business Politics

Cosatu says Ramaphosa used poetry to campaign, what they see is prose - report

Local

Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption'

Africa

New post-lockdown record for France with 5,000 new virus cases

26 August 2020 9:07 PM

EU freezes Mali training missions after military coup, denies responsibility

26 August 2020 8:30 PM

Masondo: Govt faces credibility crisis over implementation of economic reforms

26 August 2020 7:43 PM

