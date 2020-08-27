Distell and Massmart’s financial results hit by Covid-19

Nedbank loses its CFO and recovers from the effects of Covid-19. Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO shares her career path and how she managed to be in mining for over 30 years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economist analyse early economic indicator that show that economic activity likely fell by just over 30% in May. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of Medical Research Council on How it Works feature discusses how doctors are searching for the Covid-19 vaccine and the implications of being the first to be the first nation to have one.
Daniel Mminele, Absa Group's CEO analyses the impact of a global health pandemic on bank. Derek Hanekom, Political Activist and ANC's senior member discusses early lessons with money.
Bruce spoke to Journalist Karyn Maughan anout the fall of the former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh and we replay some of the biggest interviews of the week.
Standard Bank Group CEO , Sim Tshbalala discusses the effect of Covid-19 on the business and reasons its held on to dividends. Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter's bid
Experian South Africa's CEO and South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)'s CEO Nischal Mewalall discuss the impact of a data breach on consumers. Graham Rowe, CEO and Co-Founder of Guidepost talk about his career path - from winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost
Guest: Graham Rowe/ CEO and Co founder at Guidepost
Tourism experts discuss the impact of the global health pandemic on the tourism economy. Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner Cloete Murray on How it works – Business Rescue at a time of Covid, State Capture and how it is even affecting some elephants. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising hero and zero.
Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol's President and CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's financial results. Economic exerts analyse the effect of reopening of the economy as the country goes to level 2 lock down. And Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal