Expectations for this weekend's ANC NEC

Latest Local
'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.' William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse. 28 August 2020 5:22 PM
Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins In July last year, Joanne spoke to Loren Sim, whose twins have an autoimmune condition and could not afford the prescribed formula... 28 August 2020 5:10 PM
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out agains... 28 August 2020 4:44 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown. 28 August 2020 4:21 PM
Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'. 28 August 2020 3:34 PM
Rate Clement's cooking skills. He thinks he deserves full marks ... you decide Clement Manyathela for the first time cooked butternut soup on a new feature called #CookingWithClement. 28 August 2020 11:43 AM
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Expectations for this weekend's ANC NEC

Expectations for this weekend's ANC NEC

28 August 2020 7:19 PM

Analyst Daniel Silke explains how corruption will be a big feature at the ANC NEC this weekend. Also, Friday File is all about luxury pajamas, the new office wear.


Distell and Massmart's financial results hit by Covid-19

27 August 2020 8:18 PM

Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings and Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah cider lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans

Nedbank results during covid-19. Shapeshifter: Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO

26 August 2020 8:41 PM

Nedbank loses its CFO and recovers from the effects of Covid-19.  Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO shares her career path and how she managed to be in mining for over 30 years.  

Economic Indicators point to a plummeting GDP. How it works: Vaccine trails in SA

25 August 2020 8:23 PM

Economist analyse early economic indicator that show that economic activity likely fell by just over 30% in May.  Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of Medical Research Council on How it Works feature discusses how doctors are searching for the Covid-19 vaccine and the implications of being the first to be the first nation to have one.

Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects. Derek Hanekom's on his early money lessons.

24 August 2020 8:28 PM

Daniel Mminele, Absa Group's CEO analyses the impact of a global health pandemic on bank. Derek Hanekom, Political Activist and ANC's senior member discusses early lessons with money.

South African Institute of Chartered Accountants terminates Anoj Singh's membership and Best Bits of the week

21 August 2020 7:16 PM

Bruce spoke to Journalist Karyn Maughan anout the fall of the former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh and we replay some of the biggest interviews of the week.

Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%

20 August 2020 8:21 PM

Standard Bank Group CEO , Sim Tshbalala discusses the effect of Covid-19  on the business and reasons its held on to dividends. Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter's bid

Experian SA, credit information services agency, suffers a massive data breach

19 August 2020 8:24 PM

Experian South Africa's CEO and South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)'s CEO Nischal Mewalall discuss the impact of a data breach on consumers.   Graham Rowe, CEO and Co-Founder of Guidepost talk about his career path -  from winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost

Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e health platform Guidepost

19 August 2020 8:15 PM

Guest: Graham Rowe/ CEO and Co founder at Guidepost 

Inter-provincial travelling is now permitted in SA. But will the sector be resuscitated?

18 August 2020 8:21 PM

Tourism experts discuss the impact of the global health pandemic on the tourism economy. Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner  Cloete Murray on  How it works – Business Rescue at a time of Covid, State Capture and how it is even affecting some elephants. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising hero and zero.

Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin

Politics Local

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house

Local

Bheki Cele wants those behind Nathaniel Julies's killing 'brought to book'

Local

EWN Highlights

Conventions highlight wildly different Biden, Trump strategies for elections
28 August 2020 8:46 PM

28 August 2020 8:46 PM

'Heartwrenching': at least 40 dolphins dead near Mauritius oil spill
28 August 2020 7:53 PM

28 August 2020 7:53 PM

For COVID-19, what is 'safe distancing'? It depends...
28 August 2020 7:45 PM

28 August 2020 7:45 PM

