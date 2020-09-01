Old Mutual half-year results try to recover from Covid-19's smack down.

Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's interim results and warns of tough second half for teh company.Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets on the How it Works feature discusses an unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising Hero and Zero.
Sea Harvest, ADvTech and Sun International's chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results and discuss how they are making sure the impact of Covid-19 does not cripple their businesses adversely for longer periods. Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
Analyst Daniel Silke explains how corruption will be a big feature at the ANC NEC this weekend. Also, Friday File is all about luxury pajamas, the new office wear.
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings and Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah cider lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
Nedbank loses its CFO and recovers from the effects of Covid-19. Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO shares her career path and how she managed to be in mining for over 30 years.
Economist analyse early economic indicator that show that economic activity likely fell by just over 30% in May. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of Medical Research Council on How it Works feature discusses how doctors are searching for the Covid-19 vaccine and the implications of being the first to be the first nation to have one.
Daniel Mminele, Absa Group's CEO analyses the impact of a global health pandemic on bank. Derek Hanekom, Political Activist and ANC's senior member discusses early lessons with money.
Bruce spoke to Journalist Karyn Maughan anout the fall of the former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh and we replay some of the biggest interviews of the week.
Standard Bank Group CEO , Sim Tshbalala discusses the effect of Covid-19 on the business and reasons its held on to dividends. Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter's bid
Experian South Africa's CEO and South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)'s CEO Nischal Mewalall discuss the impact of a data breach on consumers. Graham Rowe, CEO and Co-Founder of Guidepost talk about his career path - from winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost