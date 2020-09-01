Old Mutual half-year results try to recover from Covid-19's smack down.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
How insurance companies are approaching cyber risk management in a modern digital world
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Charl Ueckermann - CEO at AVeS Cyber Security
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Running club to introduce security on routes as attacks and muggings increase Chairman of the Run Zone athletics club Graham Block says they are encouraging members to run in groups 1 September 2020 6:20 PM
uMthwalume women form organisation and 'do not want politicians to interfere' Leader Hlengiwe Gambushe says police laughed at them when opening cases and told them to look for 'victim at a boyfriend's house'. 1 September 2020 5:19 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has to rescue the image that he is actually in charge of the ANC' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni weighs in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's national executive committee briefing. 1 September 2020 1:27 PM
'ANC members accused of corruption need to step aside until they are cleared' Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte reflects on the party's NEC meeting that took place over the weekend. 1 September 2020 11:07 AM
'White-owned firms understand BBBEE better than those who must benefit from it' GetBiz founder Andile Ntingi speaks on the failures of transformational policies in South Africa. 1 September 2020 8:05 AM
View all Politics
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH. 31 August 2020 7:42 PM
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 31 August 2020 6:43 PM
View all Business
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Waste reclaimers crashing into each other in traffic goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Man draws driveway racetracks for a kid who always rides on his driveway Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:39 AM
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
UPDATE: SA recoveries surpass 540,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 540,923, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 182,466 recoverie... 31 August 2020 9:54 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Old Mutual half-year results try to recover from Covid-19's smack down.

Old Mutual half-year results try to recover from Covid-19's smack down.

1 September 2020 8:20 PM

Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's interim results and warns of tough second half for teh company.Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets on the How it Works feature discusses an unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising Hero and Zero.


More episodes from The Money Show

Sea Harvest and Sun International recover from the financial effects of Covid-19

31 August 2020 8:23 PM

Sea Harvest, ADvTech and Sun International’s chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss how they are making sure the impact of Covid-19 does not cripple their businesses adversely for longer periods.   Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Expectations for this weekend's ANC NEC

28 August 2020 7:19 PM

Analyst Daniel Silke explains how corruption will be a big feature at the ANC NEC this weekend. Also, Friday File is all about luxury pajamas, the new office wear.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Distell and Massmart’s financial results hit by Covid-19

27 August 2020 8:18 PM

Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings and Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah cider lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank results during covid-19. Shapeshifter: Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO

26 August 2020 8:41 PM

Nedbank loses its CFO and recovers from the effects of Covid-19.  Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO shares her career path and how she managed to be in mining for over 30 years.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Economic Indicators point to a plummeting GDP. How it works: Vaccine trails in SA

25 August 2020 8:23 PM

Economist analyse early economic indicator that show that economic activity likely fell by just over 30% in May.  Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of Medical Research Council on How it Works feature discusses how doctors are searching for the Covid-19 vaccine and the implications of being the first to be the first nation to have one.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects. Derek Hanekom’s on his early money lessons.

24 August 2020 8:28 PM

Daniel Mminele, Absa Group’s CEO analyses the impact of a global health pandemic on bank. Derek Hanekom, Political Activist and ANC's senior member discusses early lessons with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Institute of Chartered Accountants terminates Anoj Singh's membership and Best Bits of the week

21 August 2020 7:16 PM

Bruce spoke to Journalist Karyn Maughan anout the fall of the former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh and we replay some of the biggest interviews of the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%

20 August 2020 8:21 PM

Standard Bank Group CEO , Sim Tshbalala discusses the effect of Covid-19  on the business and reasons its held on to dividends. Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter’s bid

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Experian SA, credit information services agency, suffers a massive data breach

19 August 2020 8:24 PM

Experian South Africa’s CEO and South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)’s CEO Nischal Mewalall discuss the impact of a data breach on consumers.   Graham Rowe, CEO and Co-Founder of Guidepost talk about his career path -  from winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Third suspect arrested in connection with Nathaniel Julies murder, says Ipid

Local

Old Mutual suspends interim dividend as earnings plunge

Business

'The e-toll issue was grossly flawed and was never going to work,' says Outa CEO

Local

Defying local officials, Trump arrives in Kenosha amid protests, racial unrest

1 September 2020 8:50 PM

Facebook nabs Russia-linked campaign to fuel US chaos

1 September 2020 8:48 PM

Pakistan blocks Tinder, other dating apps over 'immoral' content

1 September 2020 8:41 PM

