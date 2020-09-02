Auditor General audit into COVID-19 relief funds find major flaws and corruption. Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene, BASA’s MD - life in banking

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date. 2 September 2020 9:42 PM
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on the case study of a guest house owner whose investments equal her bond. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
Vumacam explains move behind rollout of CCTV cameras in Johannesburg suburbs CEO Ricky Crook says they want to give situation awareness to the security companies so they could be at the right point and time. 2 September 2020 5:49 PM
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show. 2 September 2020 6:54 PM
'Clear indication from DA leadership to purge those who supported Maimane' John Moodey held an explosive press conference announcing his resignation from the official opposition. 2 September 2020 1:16 PM
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
'Small businesses need grants, not loans. They don't need more debt' Small Business Institute CEO John Dludlu says compliance can be sorted at a later stage but now let's save livelihoods. 2 September 2020 6:08 PM
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn. 2 September 2020 12:07 PM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis. 2 September 2020 1:31 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Plane drops red retardant over nearly burning house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Leopard takes leisurely walk past breakfast area at Safari lodge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Waste reclaimers crashing into each other in traffic goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:40 AM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
The Money Show
Auditor General audit into COVID-19 relief funds find major flaws and corruption. Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene, BASA’s MD - life in banking

2 September 2020 8:21 PM

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General takes Bruce Whitfield through his audion on the R500bn COVID-19 relief fund.  Business for SA responds to red flags raised by Auditor General that show UIF Ters/Sassa benefits paid to government officials. Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene, BASA’s MD -  life in banking


More episodes from The Money Show

Old Mutual half-year results try to recover from Covid-19's smack down.

1 September 2020 8:20 PM

Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's interim results and warns of tough second half for teh company.Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets on the How it Works feature discusses an unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising Hero and Zero.

Sea Harvest and Sun International recover from the financial effects of Covid-19

31 August 2020 8:23 PM

Sea Harvest, ADvTech and Sun International’s chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss how they are making sure the impact of Covid-19 does not cripple their businesses adversely for longer periods.   Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow

Expectations for this weekend's ANC NEC

28 August 2020 7:19 PM

Analyst Daniel Silke explains how corruption will be a big feature at the ANC NEC this weekend. Also, Friday File is all about luxury pajamas, the new office wear.

Distell and Massmart’s financial results hit by Covid-19

27 August 2020 8:18 PM

Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings and Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah cider lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans

Nedbank results during covid-19. Shapeshifter: Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO

26 August 2020 8:41 PM

Nedbank loses its CFO and recovers from the effects of Covid-19.  Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO shares her career path and how she managed to be in mining for over 30 years.  

Economic Indicators point to a plummeting GDP. How it works: Vaccine trails in SA

25 August 2020 8:23 PM

Economist analyse early economic indicator that show that economic activity likely fell by just over 30% in May.  Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of Medical Research Council on How it Works feature discusses how doctors are searching for the Covid-19 vaccine and the implications of being the first to be the first nation to have one.

Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects. Derek Hanekom’s on his early money lessons.

24 August 2020 8:28 PM

Daniel Mminele, Absa Group’s CEO analyses the impact of a global health pandemic on bank. Derek Hanekom, Political Activist and ANC's senior member discusses early lessons with money.

South African Institute of Chartered Accountants terminates Anoj Singh's membership and Best Bits of the week

21 August 2020 7:16 PM

Bruce spoke to Journalist Karyn Maughan anout the fall of the former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh and we replay some of the biggest interviews of the week.

Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%

20 August 2020 8:21 PM

Standard Bank Group CEO , Sim Tshbalala discusses the effect of Covid-19  on the business and reasons its held on to dividends. Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter’s bid

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this'

Local

AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement

Business Politics

UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000

World Local

Former FS Agri CFO: I didn’t ask if Paras was qualified to deliver Estina farm

2 September 2020 8:46 PM

DA in Gauteng appoints Msimanga as party’s acting provincial leader

2 September 2020 8:39 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Sun will come out to play in most parts of SA

2 September 2020 8:11 PM

