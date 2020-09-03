Santam and Truworths try to survive during a global health pandemic

Santam CEO, Lizé Lambrecht takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s half-year results and discusses the impact of Covid-19 on the business. Truworths’, CEO Michael Marks updates Bruce on the fashion retail sector during a pandemic. Personal finance expert, Warren Ingram shares tips on what listeners should do with the retrenchment packages during this pandemic.
Bruce spoke to André de Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom, on it latest moves to address loadshedding. Also, find out if you get all the answers to the Brutal BizQuiz.
Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General takes Bruce Whitfield through his audion on the R500bn COVID-19 relief fund. Business for SA responds to red flags raised by Auditor General that show UIF Ters/Sassa benefits paid to government officials. Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene, BASA's MD - life in banking
Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's interim results and warns of tough second half for teh company.Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets on the How it Works feature discusses an unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising Hero and Zero.
Sea Harvest, ADvTech and Sun International's chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results and discuss how they are making sure the impact of Covid-19 does not cripple their businesses adversely for longer periods. Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
Analyst Daniel Silke explains how corruption will be a big feature at the ANC NEC this weekend. Also, Friday File is all about luxury pajamas, the new office wear.
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings and Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah cider lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
Nedbank loses its CFO and recovers from the effects of Covid-19. Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO shares her career path and how she managed to be in mining for over 30 years.
Economist analyse early economic indicator that show that economic activity likely fell by just over 30% in May. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of Medical Research Council on How it Works feature discusses how doctors are searching for the Covid-19 vaccine and the implications of being the first to be the first nation to have one.
Daniel Mminele, Absa Group's CEO analyses the impact of a global health pandemic on bank. Derek Hanekom, Political Activist and ANC's senior member discusses early lessons with money.