FirstRand and Sanlam’s profits get a serious bruising from Covid-19

Latest Local
SANBS experiencing critical blood supply shortages Chief marketing officer says COVID19 has impacted their bloodstock as they could not go to public places for donations. 11 September 2020 12:47 PM
'Challenges in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on SA,' says Lindiwe Zulu The social development minister gives feedback on the outcomes of an ANC delegation's visit to Zimbabwe. 11 September 2020 11:44 AM
WATCH LIVE: Ben Ngubane answers questions on Eskom at Zondo Inquiry Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane is appearing at the state capture inquiry. He is expected to give evidence on his time... 11 September 2020 10:14 AM
ConCourt hears arguments on whether Tshwane city council should be dissolved EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on challenge by ANC, EFF and Gauteng government on the dissolving of city council. 10 September 2020 1:17 PM
EFF theories, policies and behaviours are racist, no different from AWB - Habib Wits University Vice-Chancellor professor Adam Habib reflects on the recent protests by the party against Clicks. 10 September 2020 7:46 AM
'George Bizos gave up life of luxury to champion poor and defend human rights' Lilliesleaf Trust CEO Nic Wolpe pays tribute to the late struggle lawyer. 10 September 2020 7:23 AM
Tech glitch sees thousands of Capitec clients wake up to unauthorised deductions Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said that they were in the process of reversing the double withdrawal and cardholders would be reim... 11 September 2020 9:00 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:28 AM
On a mission to raise R1-million for digital literacy Saray Khumalo says the plan is to raise R1-million in eight hours and beat a record held by a team in the UK. 10 September 2020 4:38 PM
Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt says 8 September 2020 4:53 PM
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. 11 September 2020 5:46 PM
Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp. 10 September 2020 11:12 AM
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018. 9 September 2020 5:27 PM
When I create music I don't want to latch onto trends - Bongi Mvuyana She dabbled in house music when Ralf GUM called her. When he called she thought someone was playing a joke on her. 11 September 2020 5:11 PM
[WATCH] Casper Nyovest to reward boy for a video that moved and inspired him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:08 AM
Twitter users raise money for petrol attendant Wiseman scammed by motorist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2020 8:25 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
FirstRand and Sanlam’s profits get a serious bruising from Covid-19

10 September 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of FirstRand and Sanlam share – with Bruce Whitfield – the effects of Covid-19 on their companies’ profits. They also discuss their future strategic growth plans.  


More from the Zondo Commission, Friday File with Missibaba and the BizQuiz

11 September 2020 7:08 PM

Bruce spoke to freelance journalist Erin Bates about the lates testimony on state capture and Eskom. This week's Friday File is Chloe Townsend, Founder of Missibaba.

Business sector calls for lifting of all restrictions on economic activity.

9 September 2020 8:21 PM

Business lobby groups and economists discuss the effects of hard lock down restrictions and the importance of reopening the economy.   Shapeshifter, Kim Whitaker,  Founder of Ubuntu Beds - Pivoting as a tourism entrepreneur

Covid-19 lockdown results in largest GDP contraction on record

8 September 2020 8:25 PM

Economists analyse South Africa’s latest GDP figures that show 51% contraction.  Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.    How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice with  Steven Nathan,  CEO And Co-Founder of 10X Investments

Clicks counts the cost of a controversial advertising campaign. Thandi Ntuli,jazz musician, on early money lessons

7 September 2020 8:24 PM

Clicks Group CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder discusses the backlash the retail group received from all spheres following that controversial online advertising campaign. Then Make Money Mondays Special Edition guest is jazz sensation, Thandi Ntuli..She talks about her early money lessons and philosophy toward money and investing

Eskom managers suspended. Claims of "apathetic behaviour" by some management staff and the Brutal BizQuiz

4 September 2020 7:13 PM

Bruce spoke to André de Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom, on it latest moves to address loadshedding. Also, find out if you get all the answers to the Brutal BizQuiz. 

Santam and Truworths try to survive during a global health pandemic

3 September 2020 8:19 PM

Santam CEO, Lizé Lambrecht takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s half-year results and discusses the impact of Covid-19 on the business.  Truworths’, CEO Michael Marks updates Bruce on the fashion retail sector during a pandemic.  Personal finance expert, Warren Ingram shares tips on what listeners should do with the retrenchment packages during this pandemic. 

Auditor General audit into COVID-19 relief funds find major flaws and corruption. Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene, BASA’s MD - life in banking

2 September 2020 8:21 PM

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General takes Bruce Whitfield through his audion on the R500bn COVID-19 relief fund.  Business for SA responds to red flags raised by Auditor General that show UIF Ters/Sassa benefits paid to government officials. Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene, BASA’s MD -  life in banking

Old Mutual half-year results try to recover from Covid-19's smack down.

1 September 2020 8:20 PM

Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's interim results and warns of tough second half for teh company.Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets on the How it Works feature discusses an unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising Hero and Zero.

Sea Harvest and Sun International recover from the financial effects of Covid-19

31 August 2020 8:23 PM

Sea Harvest, ADvTech and Sun International’s chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss how they are making sure the impact of Covid-19 does not cripple their businesses adversely for longer periods.   Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow

For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA

Sport

'We thank those who opened their hearts to help Wiseman,' says Tumi Sole

Local

'Challenges in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on SA,' says Lindiwe Zulu

Local

EWN Weather Watch: Sunny Saturday for most parts of SA

11 September 2020 9:13 PM

Early delivery! Cape woman gives birth at busy Station Deck taxi rank

11 September 2020 8:13 PM

Critical but stable – No weekend power cuts but Eskom warns system is vulnerable

11 September 2020 7:48 PM

