Eskom's new management goes after what it is owed with great vigor - one municipality at a time

Today at 06:41
Calls/Talkback
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 06:50
The Political Desk
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Prof. John Stremlau - Professor of International Relations at Wits Univesity
Today at 07:10
HAPPENING IN YOUR WORLD TODAY:
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 07:15
Interview: Did Eskom Implement stage 5 load shedding?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
Ted Blom
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 07:53
The Africa Report with Crystal Orderson
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Crystal Oderson
Today at 08:18
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest on Western Cape provincial economy and tourism update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Tax Justice SA hands over evidence of illegal practices by Gold Leaf Tobacco during smoking ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Today at 11:05
Latest Tech stories making headlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Girlz4Girlz project,Helping girls in need
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Salma De Jongh - Founder of Girlz4Girlz
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:09
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Motus financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
SA needs to rebuild tourism industry differently, says sector business council Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says he has seen places offering very reasonable prices. 15 September 2020 5:33 PM
Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services #JusticeforAndileLungisa campaign leader Abner Mosasa says Lungisa's lawyers have lodged legal papers to extend bail conditions. 15 September 2020 4:36 PM
Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services #JusticeforAndileLungisa campaign leader Abner Mosasa says Lungisa's lawyers have lodged legal papers to extend bail conditions. 15 September 2020 4:36 PM
View all Local
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville. 15 September 2020 6:43 PM
The ground-breaking Xolobeni judgment 'will balance the scales a little' Attorney Richard Spoor says this put an to the Department of Mineral Resources issuing licences to fly-by-night companies. 15 September 2020 1:57 PM
The ground-breaking Xolobeni judgment 'will balance the scales a little' Attorney Richard Spoor says this put an to the Department of Mineral Resources issuing licences to fly-by-night companies. 15 September 2020 1:57 PM
View all Politics
It's slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
I've never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
View all Business
Foreigners – fearful of SA's spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
View all Sport
Widower puts a poster outside his house asking for friends after wife dies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:30 AM
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 September 2020 8:45 AM
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 September 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Eskom's new management goes after what it is owed with great vigor - one municipality at a time

Eskom's new management goes after what it is owed with great vigor - one municipality at a time

15 September 2020 8:22 PM

Analysts discuss Eskom’s eagerness and powers to attach municipalities assets when it is owed billions. Maryke Musson, CEO of Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation on How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Does SA's government have an economic recovery plan ?

14 September 2020 8:23 PM

Duma Gqubule, economist and founder Centre for Economic Development and Transformation analyses the government’s economic recovery plans – if they have any.   John Perlman, Radio 702’s afternoon drive presenter talks about his upbringing and early money lessons  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More from the Zondo Commission, Friday File with Missibaba and the BizQuiz

11 September 2020 7:08 PM

Bruce spoke to freelance journalist Erin Bates about the lates testimony on state capture and Eskom. This week's Friday File is Chloe Townsend, Founder of Missibaba.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FirstRand and Sanlam’s profits get a serious bruising from Covid-19

10 September 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of FirstRand and Sanlam share – with Bruce Whitfield – the effects of Covid-19 on their companies’ profits. They also discuss their future strategic growth plans.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business sector calls for lifting of all restrictions on economic activity.

9 September 2020 8:21 PM

Business lobby groups and economists discuss the effects of hard lock down restrictions and the importance of reopening the economy.   Shapeshifter, Kim Whitaker,  Founder of Ubuntu Beds - Pivoting as a tourism entrepreneur

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 lockdown results in largest GDP contraction on record

8 September 2020 8:25 PM

Economists analyse South Africa’s latest GDP figures that show 51% contraction.  Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.    How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice with  Steven Nathan,  CEO And Co-Founder of 10X Investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clicks counts the cost of a controversial advertising campaign. Thandi Ntuli,jazz musician, on early money lessons

7 September 2020 8:24 PM

Clicks Group CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder discusses the backlash the retail group received from all spheres following that controversial online advertising campaign. Then Make Money Mondays Special Edition guest is jazz sensation, Thandi Ntuli..She talks about her early money lessons and philosophy toward money and investing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom managers suspended. Claims of "apathetic behaviour" by some management staff and the Brutal BizQuiz

4 September 2020 7:13 PM

Bruce spoke to André de Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom, on it latest moves to address loadshedding. Also, find out if you get all the answers to the Brutal BizQuiz. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Santam and Truworths try to survive during a global health pandemic

3 September 2020 8:19 PM

Santam CEO, Lizé Lambrecht takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s half-year results and discusses the impact of Covid-19 on the business.  Truworths’, CEO Michael Marks updates Bruce on the fashion retail sector during a pandemic.  Personal finance expert, Warren Ingram shares tips on what listeners should do with the retrenchment packages during this pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Auditor General audit into COVID-19 relief funds find major flaws and corruption. Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene, BASA’s MD - life in banking

2 September 2020 8:21 PM

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General takes Bruce Whitfield through his audion on the R500bn COVID-19 relief fund.  Business for SA responds to red flags raised by Auditor General that show UIF Ters/Sassa benefits paid to government officials. Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene, BASA’s MD -  life in banking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 89.5%

Politics

Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b

Business Politics

Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services

Local

Navalny says 'amazing' to breathe unaided, eyes Russia return
15 September 2020 8:49 PM

15 September 2020 8:49 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Rain expected in Cape Town on Wednesday, sunshine for Joburg
15 September 2020 7:55 PM

15 September 2020 8:22 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Rain expected in Cape Town on Wednesday, sunshine for Joburg

15 September 2020 7:55 PM

