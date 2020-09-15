Eskom's new management goes after what it is owed with great vigor - one municipality at a time

Today at 06:41 Calls/Talkback The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa

Today at 06:50 The Political Desk The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa

Guests

Prof. John Stremlau - Professor of International Relations at Wits Univesity

Today at 07:10 HAPPENING IN YOUR WORLD TODAY: The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa

Today at 07:15 Interview: Did Eskom Implement stage 5 load shedding? The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa

Guests

Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom

Ted Blom

Today at 07:46 What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa

Guests

Jonathan Fairbairn

Today at 07:53 The Africa Report with Crystal Orderson The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa

Guests

Crystal Oderson

Today at 08:18 The World View with Adam Gilchrist The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Latest on Western Cape provincial economy and tourism update Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

Today at 10:08 Tax Justice SA hands over evidence of illegal practices by Gold Leaf Tobacco during smoking ban Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa

Today at 11:05 Latest Tech stories making headlines Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 11:32 Girlz4Girlz project,Helping girls in need Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Salma De Jongh - Founder of Girlz4Girlz

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Today at 18:09 Discovery Holdings financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Motus financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

