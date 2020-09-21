Will Cabinet provide SAA with the funding of R10.5-billion? Make Money Mondays profile interview with Ciko Thomas of Nedbank

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex discusses the future of SAA. The Department of Public Enterprise seems confident, but will Treasury budge? Then Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank discusses his early lessons with money and share his investing philosophies
Ray White hosted the show and spoke to SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch on the latest business rescue developments around Comair and SAA respectively. Also, a replay of some of the best bits of the week.
Economists analyse the SA Reserve Bank's decision to keep repo rates unchanged. Roy Bagattini, new CEO of Woolworths Group takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's annual results. He also explains why the group scrapped dividend payout for now
Chief executives of Discovery Holdings and Motus discuss the drastic effects of Covid-19 on their respective companies financial results and growth strategies. President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1 under the global health pandemic
Analysts discuss Eskom's eagerness and powers to attach municipalities assets when it is owed billions. Maryke Musson, CEO of Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation on How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play.
Duma Gqubule, economist and founder Centre for Economic Development and Transformation analyses the government's economic recovery plans – if they have any. John Perlman, Radio 702's afternoon drive presenter talks about his upbringing and early money lessons
Bruce spoke to freelance journalist Erin Bates about the lates testimony on state capture and Eskom. This week's Friday File is Chloe Townsend, Founder of Missibaba.
Chief executives of FirstRand and Sanlam share – with Bruce Whitfield – the effects of Covid-19 on their companies' profits. They also discuss their future strategic growth plans.
Business lobby groups and economists discuss the effects of hard lock down restrictions and the importance of reopening the economy. Shapeshifter, Kim Whitaker, Founder of Ubuntu Beds - Pivoting as a tourism entrepreneur
Economists analyse South Africa's latest GDP figures that show 51% contraction. Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's financial results. How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice with Steven Nathan, CEO And Co-Founder of 10X Investments