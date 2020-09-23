SA's manufacturing at a tipping point. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender, Founder and CEO of ASI

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane June 2020 Africa Melane June 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Medical Aid Scheme price increase expected despite impact of pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodienn
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn with Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:45
Innovation Challenge for Africa’s Top Space-Tech Ideas
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Davis Cook - CEO for the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS)
Today at 11:05
The Social Dilemma Doccie on Netflix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dean McCoubrey - Founder of MySociaLife, a digital life skills programme for students
Today at 11:32
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 12:10
REPLAY: INTERVIEW WITH PATRIC TARIQ MELLET
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
The fate of independent museums in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 12:23
Even the rich steal electricity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
JERUSALEMA IS NOT FILLING THE STOMACHS OF THE HUNGRY!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks
Today at 12:45
A look at Africa with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
SA must fix its ‘dop system’ - Carlos Amato
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:39
Retail Capital has injected over R500m relief into troubled economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:50
Where would investment managers put their money for a five-year return?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
City Power cuts electricity in Dainfern as 'posh suburb' owes R13-million Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says people will be surprised that those people who can afford are actually defaulting on payments. 23 September 2020 2:16 PM
Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans? Researcher Martin Ewi says we make judgements on the basis of an individual or a few people and it is not fair. 23 September 2020 9:17 AM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for less people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Komphela speaks on 'blessings and burdens' that await Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs Hunt was appointed to the role on a three-year deal, replacing German Ernst Middendorp after he failed to win the Absa Premiership... 22 September 2020 7:52 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
SA's manufacturing at a tipping point. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender, Founder and CEO of ASI

SA's manufacturing at a tipping point. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender, Founder and CEO of ASI

23 September 2020 8:23 PM

Philippa Rodseth,  executive director of The Manufacturing Circle discusses the pressure points  doe the sector and what needs to be done to get through this while Eskom tackles power crisis. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender,  Founder and CEO of ASI talks about his career path.  Precious Thamaga, Wedding And Event Specialist from  Precious Celebration talk about the fate of wedding industry under level 1 lock down.


More episodes from The Money Show

Whistle blowing increases, according to Corruption Watch. How it works – Alternative Investments

22 September 2020 8:18 PM

Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch says 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year. Nicholas Riemer,  Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments explains how alternative investments work 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Cabinet provide SAA with the funding of R10.5-billion? Make Money Mondays profile interview with Ciko Thomas of Nedbank

21 September 2020 8:22 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex discusses the future of SAA. The Department of Public Enterprise seems confident, but will Treasury budge?  Then Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank discusses his early lessons with money and share his investing philosophies  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA and Comair get rescue details and Best Bits of the week

18 September 2020 7:11 PM

Ray White hosted the show and spoke to SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch on the latest business rescue developments around Comair and SAA respectively. Also, a replay of some of the best bits of the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB makes no changes to interest rate. Woolworths scraps final dividend payout as profit tumbles by 65%

17 September 2020 8:19 PM

Economists analyse the SA Reserve Bank’s decision to keep repo rates unchanged.   Roy Bagattini, new CEO of Woolworths Group takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s annual results. He also explains why the group scrapped dividend payout for now

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery Holdings’s reports a massive drop in profit. President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1.

16 September 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of Discovery Holdings and Motus discuss the drastic effects of Covid-19 on their respective companies financial results and growth strategies.  President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1 under the global health pandemic     

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom's new management goes after what it is owed with great vigor - one municipality at a time

15 September 2020 8:22 PM

Analysts discuss Eskom’s eagerness and powers to attach municipalities assets when it is owed billions. Maryke Musson, CEO of Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation on How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does SA's government have an economic recovery plan ?

14 September 2020 8:23 PM

Duma Gqubule, economist and founder Centre for Economic Development and Transformation analyses the government’s economic recovery plans – if they have any.   John Perlman, Radio 702’s afternoon drive presenter talks about his upbringing and early money lessons  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More from the Zondo Commission, Friday File with Missibaba and the BizQuiz

11 September 2020 7:08 PM

Bruce spoke to freelance journalist Erin Bates about the lates testimony on state capture and Eskom. This week's Friday File is Chloe Townsend, Founder of Missibaba.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FirstRand and Sanlam’s profits get a serious bruising from Covid-19

10 September 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of FirstRand and Sanlam share – with Bruce Whitfield – the effects of Covid-19 on their companies’ profits. They also discuss their future strategic growth plans.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City Power cuts electricity in Dainfern as 'posh suburb' owes R13-million

Local

Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans?

Local

Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities

Politics

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: A fine and sunny Heritage Day expected across SA

23 September 2020 8:06 PM

Zwane knowingly disregarded public finance management laws – Maxatshwa

23 September 2020 8:05 PM

Cele ‘grateful’ no residents harmed in shootout with Boksburg CIT heist suspects

23 September 2020 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA