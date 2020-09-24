National Lotteries Commission's executive accused of breaching code of conduct

Adv. Stefanie Fick, Executive Director of the Accountability Division, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse discuss the organisation’s fight against alleged corruption at National Lotteries Commission. Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”
Philippa Rodseth, executive director of The Manufacturing Circle discusses the pressure points doe the sector and what needs to be done to get through this while Eskom tackles power crisis. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender, Founder and CEO of ASI talks about his career path. Precious Thamaga, Wedding And Event Specialist from Precious Celebration talk about the fate of wedding industry under level 1 lock down.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch says 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year. Nicholas Riemer, Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments explains how alternative investments workLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex discusses the future of SAA. The Department of Public Enterprise seems confident, but will Treasury budge? Then Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank discusses his early lessons with money and share his investing philosophiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White hosted the show and spoke to SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch on the latest business rescue developments around Comair and SAA respectively. Also, a replay of some of the best bits of the week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economists analyse the SA Reserve Bank’s decision to keep repo rates unchanged. Roy Bagattini, new CEO of Woolworths Group takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s annual results. He also explains why the group scrapped dividend payout for nowLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief executives of Discovery Holdings and Motus discuss the drastic effects of Covid-19 on their respective companies financial results and growth strategies. President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1 under the global health pandemicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Analysts discuss Eskom’s eagerness and powers to attach municipalities assets when it is owed billions. Maryke Musson, CEO of Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation on How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Duma Gqubule, economist and founder Centre for Economic Development and Transformation analyses the government’s economic recovery plans – if they have any. John Perlman, Radio 702’s afternoon drive presenter talks about his upbringing and early money lessonsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce spoke to freelance journalist Erin Bates about the lates testimony on state capture and Eskom. This week's Friday File is Chloe Townsend, Founder of Missibaba.LISTEN TO PODCAST