Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane tells State Capture commission : it wasn’t me!

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview Naledi Award Winner Writer and Director of " Angola Camp 13", Sell Maseko
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sello Maseko
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Professional Dancer, Musa SoulSync Motha
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Musa Motha - Professional Dancer
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko Trade Collective economist Lebogang Pheko says Ekurhuleni is a huge city that has done its best to meet many challenges. 25 September 2020 4:24 PM
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear' Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and state 25 September 2020 3:05 PM
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies. 25 September 2020 2:03 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews He told Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged that as he leaves our shores, he will collaborate with people from all over the world. 25 September 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 September 2020 9:51 AM
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane tells State Capture commission : it wasn’t me!

Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane tells State Capture commission : it wasn’t me!

25 September 2020 7:11 PM

Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane shifts blame during the state capture commission of inquiry. Monique Flemin, owner of Bonafide Beards talks luxury beard grooming  


More episodes from The Money Show

National Lotteries Commission's executive accused of breaching code of conduct

24 September 2020 8:26 PM

Adv. Stefanie Fick,   Executive Director of the Accountability Division,  Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse discuss the organisation’s fight against alleged corruption  at National Lotteries Commission. Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's manufacturing at a tipping point. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender, Founder and CEO of ASI

23 September 2020 8:23 PM

Philippa Rodseth,  executive director of The Manufacturing Circle discusses the pressure points  doe the sector and what needs to be done to get through this while Eskom tackles power crisis. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender,  Founder and CEO of ASI talks about his career path.  Precious Thamaga, Wedding And Event Specialist from  Precious Celebration talk about the fate of wedding industry under level 1 lock down.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Whistle blowing increases, according to Corruption Watch. How it works – Alternative Investments

22 September 2020 8:18 PM

Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch says 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year. Nicholas Riemer,  Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments explains how alternative investments work 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Cabinet provide SAA with the funding of R10.5-billion? Make Money Mondays profile interview with Ciko Thomas of Nedbank

21 September 2020 8:22 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex discusses the future of SAA. The Department of Public Enterprise seems confident, but will Treasury budge?  Then Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank discusses his early lessons with money and share his investing philosophies  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA and Comair get rescue details and Best Bits of the week

18 September 2020 7:11 PM

Ray White hosted the show and spoke to SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch on the latest business rescue developments around Comair and SAA respectively. Also, a replay of some of the best bits of the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB makes no changes to interest rate. Woolworths scraps final dividend payout as profit tumbles by 65%

17 September 2020 8:19 PM

Economists analyse the SA Reserve Bank’s decision to keep repo rates unchanged.   Roy Bagattini, new CEO of Woolworths Group takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s annual results. He also explains why the group scrapped dividend payout for now

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery Holdings’s reports a massive drop in profit. President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1.

16 September 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of Discovery Holdings and Motus discuss the drastic effects of Covid-19 on their respective companies financial results and growth strategies.  President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1 under the global health pandemic     

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom's new management goes after what it is owed with great vigor - one municipality at a time

15 September 2020 8:22 PM

Analysts discuss Eskom’s eagerness and powers to attach municipalities assets when it is owed billions. Maryke Musson, CEO of Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation on How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does SA's government have an economic recovery plan ?

14 September 2020 8:23 PM

Duma Gqubule, economist and founder Centre for Economic Development and Transformation analyses the government’s economic recovery plans – if they have any.   John Perlman, Radio 702’s afternoon drive presenter talks about his upbringing and early money lessons  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'

Local

Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday

Local

South African schools push for introduction of digital skills

Local

EWN Highlights

Ginsburg lies in state in US Capitol, first woman so honored

25 September 2020 6:45 PM

Govt, Nehawu to continue to engage over health workers' concerns - Presidency

25 September 2020 6:40 PM

Zwane not sure how many houses were built in FS during his tenure, inquiry hears

25 September 2020 6:25 PM

