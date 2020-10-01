SA Government releases 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use. Lobby group calls for 10-year driver’s license to deal with backlog

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What support is given to a lotto jackpot winner? Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba Busisiwe Msizi says Ithuba has realised that trauma counselling is needed for their winners. 2 October 2020 5:40 PM
If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale Independent non-executive chairman of Bidvest Bonang Mohale describes himself as a person who takes defeat graciously. 2 October 2020 4:35 PM
The focus is on how many times Frolick has been to Bosasa headquarters - report The ANC legislator testifies against damning allegations made against him by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi. 2 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Local
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested? Although Smith handed himself over to the Hawks for corruption, many people are wondering when elite politicians will go to jail. 1 October 2020 1:12 PM
[WATCH] GBV most dehumanising form of bias against women - Mlambo-Ngcuka Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says education is the silver bullet when it comes to addressing women issues. 1 October 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
View all Business
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Another PSL team gets new boss EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit. 2 October 2020 2:29 PM
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
New football season to start on 17 October - PSL The DStv Premiership will start on 24 October and will not be played in the bio bubble. 30 September 2020 11:47 AM
View all Sport
'We are creatives, I don't call us musicians,' says The Parlotones lead singer Kahn Morbee tells #702Unplugged the medium is musical instruments but at the core of what they're most in love with is creating. 3 October 2020 2:53 PM
702 hits the right note over weekends Herman Mashaba gives us a glimpse into his life and musical influences in tomorrow's debut feature called 'Soundtracks of My Life'... 2 October 2020 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Boy saving grandmother from bull attack goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 October 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
SA Government releases 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use. Lobby group calls for 10-year driver’s license to deal with backlog

SA Government releases 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use. Lobby group calls for 10-year driver’s license to deal with backlog

1 October 2020 8:35 PM

Prof Johann Kirsten, professor in agricultural economics and director of the BER at Stellenbosch University analyses the government decision to hand out 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use.   Wayne Duvenage CEO of  Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) South Arica should  consider a 10 year drivers license to deal with backlog  Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB will share Agriculture growth out for 2021     


More episodes from The Money Show

investors respond as Trump tests Covid-19 positive and the best bits of the week

2 October 2020 7:14 PM

Bruce spoke to Richard de Villiers, Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services, about Trump testing positive and the response of financial markets. He also replays some of the best interviews of the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hawks arrest individuals allegedly linked to state capture. Shapeshifter: mining veteran, Neal Forneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater

30 September 2020 8:29 PM

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta’ Will share his analyses on Hawks move on state capture arrests.  Shapeshifter: mining veteran, Neal Forneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater shares his mining career story.     

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A critical look at the latest unemployment numbers Launch a new feature; Investment School - Winners out of Covid and where to look for the next few years.

29 September 2020 8:26 PM

 

Economic analysts go through the latest unemployment figures that show that 2.2 million jobs  were lost in the second quarter of the year. The Money Show launches a new feature, Investment School - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin discusses winners out of Covid-19 and where to look for the next few years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa calls for energy reforms. Business book review; Bruce Cameron’s Secure Your Retirement

28 September 2020 8:45 PM

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One| explains why Politicians are realising the urgency of energy policies reform (for the sake of economic recovery). Bruce Cameron, Retired Editor  and former  journalist Personal Finance at Saturday Star talks about the his new book, Secure Your Retirement: how to beat the effects of corruption, ratings downgrades and a global pandemic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane tells State Capture commission : it wasn’t me!

25 September 2020 7:11 PM

Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane shifts blame during the state capture commission of inquiry. Monique Flemin, owner of Bonafide Beards talks luxury beard grooming  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Lotteries Commission's executive accused of breaching code of conduct

24 September 2020 8:26 PM

Adv. Stefanie Fick,   Executive Director of the Accountability Division,  Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse discuss the organisation’s fight against alleged corruption  at National Lotteries Commission. Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's manufacturing at a tipping point. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender, Founder and CEO of ASI

23 September 2020 8:23 PM

Philippa Rodseth,  executive director of The Manufacturing Circle discusses the pressure points  doe the sector and what needs to be done to get through this while Eskom tackles power crisis. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender,  Founder and CEO of ASI talks about his career path.  Precious Thamaga, Wedding And Event Specialist from  Precious Celebration talk about the fate of wedding industry under level 1 lock down.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Whistle blowing increases, according to Corruption Watch. How it works – Alternative Investments

22 September 2020 8:18 PM

Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch says 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year. Nicholas Riemer,  Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments explains how alternative investments work 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Cabinet provide SAA with the funding of R10.5-billion? Make Money Mondays profile interview with Ciko Thomas of Nedbank

21 September 2020 8:22 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex discusses the future of SAA. The Department of Public Enterprise seems confident, but will Treasury budge?  Then Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank discusses his early lessons with money and share his investing philosophies  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale

Local

Firefighters, 702 listeners help rebuild family's burnt-down house

Local

There are lessons to be drawn as ANC pays for SANDF jet lift - Pule Mabe

Local

EWN Highlights

Man shot dead, 7 wounded in Hanover Park shooting

4 October 2020 12:30 PM

3 men arrested in Gugulethu for alleged kidnap of 2 Chinese nationals

4 October 2020 11:35 AM

Cosatu in KZN urges Zandile Gumede to appear before ANC integrity commission

4 October 2020 10:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA