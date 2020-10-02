investors respond as Trump tests Covid-19 positive and the best bits of the week

Bruce spoke to Richard de Villiers, Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services, about Trump testing positive and the response of financial markets. He also replays some of the best interviews of the week.
Prof Johann Kirsten, professor in agricultural economics and director of the BER at Stellenbosch University analyses the government decision to hand out 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use. Wayne Duvenage CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) South Arica should consider a 10 year drivers license to deal with backlog Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB will share Agriculture growth out for 2021LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta’ Will share his analyses on Hawks move on state capture arrests. Shapeshifter: mining veteran, Neal Forneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater shares his mining career story.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economic analysts go through the latest unemployment figures that show that 2.2 million jobs were lost in the second quarter of the year. The Money Show launches a new feature, Investment School - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin discusses winners out of Covid-19 and where to look for the next few years.
Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One| explains why Politicians are realising the urgency of energy policies reform (for the sake of economic recovery). Bruce Cameron, Retired Editor and former journalist Personal Finance at Saturday Star talks about the his new book, Secure Your Retirement: how to beat the effects of corruption, ratings downgrades and a global pandemicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane shifts blame during the state capture commission of inquiry. Monique Flemin, owner of Bonafide Beards talks luxury beard groomingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Adv. Stefanie Fick, Executive Director of the Accountability Division, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse discuss the organisation’s fight against alleged corruption at National Lotteries Commission. Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Philippa Rodseth, executive director of The Manufacturing Circle discusses the pressure points doe the sector and what needs to be done to get through this while Eskom tackles power crisis. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender, Founder and CEO of ASI talks about his career path. Precious Thamaga, Wedding And Event Specialist from Precious Celebration talk about the fate of wedding industry under level 1 lock down.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch says 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year. Nicholas Riemer, Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments explains how alternative investments workLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex discusses the future of SAA. The Department of Public Enterprise seems confident, but will Treasury budge? Then Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank discusses his early lessons with money and share his investing philosophiesLISTEN TO PODCAST