Lesotho revokes Vodacom’s operating license. Highlights from the Joburg Indaba

FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has closed down illegal independent private schools operating in Ivory Park. 8 October 2020 5:06 PM
What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says an operational plan has been put in place for the Senekal trial in October. 8 October 2020 2:51 PM
Undocumented minors among those nabbed during Tshwane sting operation Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela reflects more on the sting operation that happened in Tshwane. 8 October 2020 1:00 PM
'State can't aid NPA's fight against corruption and cut NPA budget at same time' Anti-corruption expert Dr Benni Lekubu reflects on NDPP Shamila Batohi concerns of her department's proposed budget cuts. 8 October 2020 7:47 AM
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon' Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story. 7 October 2020 6:53 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
Mr Vice president, I am speaking! Kamala Harris rebuking Pence goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2020 8:22 AM
Guards charged with cruelty after forcing prisoners to listen to Baby Shark Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:41 AM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
Lesotho revokes Vodacom’s operating license. Highlights from the Joburg Indaba

Lesotho revokes Vodacom’s operating license. Highlights from the Joburg Indaba

8 October 2020 8:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield and telecoms analysts investigate Vodacom’s latest squabbles with Lesotho’s telecoms regulators (which led to its license being revoked). Paul Simon, Founder and former CEO of Young Designers Emporium discuss his new business venture and the evolution of fashion retail.  Bernard Swanepoel, Chairman of Joburg Indaba, Former Mine CEO and Mining Veteran shares highlights from the Joburg mining indaba.   


Former VBS CFO pleads guilty. Airline industry recover under covid-19

7 October 2020 8:26 PM

Investigate journalists discuss the latest drama in the VBS Mutual bank saga.  Chief executive of Flysafair, Elmar Conradie and Gidon Novick, Foumder Lucid Ventures (founder of an new unnamed airline) discuss the recovery of the airline industry.  Colin Cullis on Business Unusual will share a business bedtime story about Robinhood   

SA’s Economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike

6 October 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfiel  chats  Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Economist about the implication planned nationwide strike. Executives of The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa   and    South African Institute of Race Relations have a heated debate over prescribed assets investments policy

Eskom releases the full Wim Trengove Report. Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA talks about early money lesson s

5 October 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield goes through Eskom’s  Wim Trengove Report with energy experts and analysts.   Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA on the new Other People's Money feature shares his early lessons on saving and investing money    

investors respond as Trump tests Covid-19 positive and the best bits of the week

2 October 2020 7:14 PM

Bruce spoke to Richard de Villiers, Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services, about Trump testing positive and the response of financial markets. He also replays some of the best interviews of the week. 

SA Government releases 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use. Lobby group calls for 10-year driver’s license to deal with backlog

1 October 2020 8:35 PM

Prof Johann Kirsten, professor in agricultural economics and director of the BER at Stellenbosch University analyses the government decision to hand out 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use.   Wayne Duvenage CEO of  Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) South Arica should  consider a 10 year drivers license to deal with backlog  Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB will share Agriculture growth out for 2021     

Hawks arrest individuals allegedly linked to state capture. Shapeshifter: mining veteran, Neal Forneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater

30 September 2020 8:29 PM

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta’ Will share his analyses on Hawks move on state capture arrests.  Shapeshifter: mining veteran, Neal Forneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater shares his mining career story.     

A critical look at the latest unemployment numbers Launch a new feature; Investment School - Winners out of Covid and where to look for the next few years.

29 September 2020 8:26 PM

 

Economic analysts go through the latest unemployment figures that show that 2.2 million jobs  were lost in the second quarter of the year. The Money Show launches a new feature, Investment School - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin discusses winners out of Covid-19 and where to look for the next few years.

President Ramaphosa calls for energy reforms. Business book review; Bruce Cameron’s Secure Your Retirement

28 September 2020 8:45 PM

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One| explains why Politicians are realising the urgency of energy policies reform (for the sake of economic recovery). Bruce Cameron, Retired Editor  and former  journalist Personal Finance at Saturday Star talks about the his new book, Secure Your Retirement: how to beat the effects of corruption, ratings downgrades and a global pandemic

Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane tells State Capture commission : it wasn’t me!

25 September 2020 7:11 PM

Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane shifts blame during the state capture commission of inquiry. Monique Flemin, owner of Bonafide Beards talks luxury beard grooming  

None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi

Local

What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry

Local

You can be talented but if you don’t do the work it won't get you far - Melanie

Local

Trump calls Kamala Harris a 'monster'

8 October 2020 8:42 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Rainy Friday in store for parts of the Western Cape

8 October 2020 8:37 PM

Steenhuisen promises better treatment, resources for DA activists

8 October 2020 8:00 PM

