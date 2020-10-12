Preview of President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan. Siya Kolisi, Springbok Captain discusses his new partnership with Freedom for Movement

Economists and business lobby groups will preview president Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan and possible share tips for him. Siya Kolisi - Springbok Captain will talks about his new partnership with Freedom for Movement ( a popular local lifestyle brand). Joburg former mayor, Herman Mashaba, on Other People’s Money feature. He shares his first lessons with money and his investment philosophies.