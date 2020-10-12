Preview of President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan. Siya Kolisi, Springbok Captain discusses his new partnership with Freedom for Movement

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kristia Van Heerden - CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Transformation in the advertising industry PR Trendz ZA director Nelisa Ngqulana says there should be a deeper understanding of language nuances across the board. 12 October 2020 4:53 PM
Parktown Boys principal Malcolm Williams fired by GDE after Enock Mpianzi death Pupil Enock Mpianzi (13) drowned in the Crocodile River at a lodge in the North West while on a school orientation camp. 12 October 2020 4:40 PM
Almost 80 organisations want R350 grant to continue, want cuts made elsewhere Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says government should maybe reduce Cabinet security to maintain social grant payments. 12 October 2020 4:17 PM
View all Local
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Teens dance back-to-back while wearing masks at school prom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:27 AM
Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on spot Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:26 AM
Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. 9 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Preview of President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan. Siya Kolisi, Springbok Captain discusses his new partnership with Freedom for Movement

Preview of President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan. Siya Kolisi, Springbok Captain discusses his new partnership with Freedom for Movement

12 October 2020 8:23 PM

Economists and business lobby groups will preview president Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan and possible share tips for him.  Siya Kolisi - Springbok Captain will talks about his new partnership with Freedom for Movement  (  a popular local lifestyle brand). Joburg former mayor,  Herman Mashaba, on Other People’s Money feature. He shares his first lessons with money and his investment philosophies.


More episodes from The Money Show

Huger on the map with Nobel Peace Prize and the Friday File with luxury confection business Ma Mère

9 October 2020 7:22 PM

Bruce spoke to Gillian Le Cordeur, CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa, about the huger situation in South Africa. Entrepreneur Lexi Bird shares the story of her luxury sweet business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lesotho revokes Vodacom’s operating license. Highlights from the Joburg Indaba

8 October 2020 8:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield and telecoms analysts investigate Vodacom’s latest squabbles with Lesotho’s telecoms regulators (which led to its license being revoked). Paul Simon, Founder and former CEO of Young Designers Emporium discuss his new business venture and the evolution of fashion retail.  Bernard Swanepoel, Chairman of Joburg Indaba, Former Mine CEO and Mining Veteran shares highlights from the Joburg mining indaba.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former VBS CFO pleads guilty. Airline industry recover under covid-19

7 October 2020 8:26 PM

Investigate journalists discuss the latest drama in the VBS Mutual bank saga.  Chief executive of Flysafair, Elmar Conradie and Gidon Novick, Foumder Lucid Ventures (founder of an new unnamed airline) discuss the recovery of the airline industry.  Colin Cullis on Business Unusual will share a business bedtime story about Robinhood   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s Economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike

6 October 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfiel  chats  Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Economist about the implication planned nationwide strike. Executives of The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa   and    South African Institute of Race Relations have a heated debate over prescribed assets investments policy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom releases the full Wim Trengove Report. Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA talks about early money lesson s

5 October 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield goes through Eskom’s  Wim Trengove Report with energy experts and analysts.   Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA on the new Other People's Money feature shares his early lessons on saving and investing money    

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

investors respond as Trump tests Covid-19 positive and the best bits of the week

2 October 2020 7:14 PM

Bruce spoke to Richard de Villiers, Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services, about Trump testing positive and the response of financial markets. He also replays some of the best interviews of the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Government releases 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use. Lobby group calls for 10-year driver’s license to deal with backlog

1 October 2020 8:35 PM

Prof Johann Kirsten, professor in agricultural economics and director of the BER at Stellenbosch University analyses the government decision to hand out 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use.   Wayne Duvenage CEO of  Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) South Arica should  consider a 10 year drivers license to deal with backlog  Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB will share Agriculture growth out for 2021     

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hawks arrest individuals allegedly linked to state capture. Shapeshifter: mining veteran, Neal Forneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater

30 September 2020 8:29 PM

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta’ Will share his analyses on Hawks move on state capture arrests.  Shapeshifter: mining veteran, Neal Forneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater shares his mining career story.     

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A critical look at the latest unemployment numbers Launch a new feature; Investment School - Winners out of Covid and where to look for the next few years.

29 September 2020 8:26 PM

 

Economic analysts go through the latest unemployment figures that show that 2.2 million jobs  were lost in the second quarter of the year. The Money Show launches a new feature, Investment School - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin discusses winners out of Covid-19 and where to look for the next few years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

Business Opinion Politics

Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office

Local Politics

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID vaccine trial as participant becomes ill

13 October 2020 5:51 AM

83 more deaths, 888 new infections, recovery rate holding steady at 90% in SA

13 October 2020 5:49 AM

Catching coronavirus outside is rare but not impossible

13 October 2020 5:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA