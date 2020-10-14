Preview of SA’s economic recovery plan. Shapeshifter: Tim Akinusi, CEO of MortgageMarket

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Daniel Pelz from Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
The mystery of South Africa’s house price bounce Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Esteani Marx says there has been an interesting shift in the residential market. 14 October 2020 5:10 PM
'Blood pressure does not influence polygraph examination,' says expert Polygraph Institute of South Africa CEO and polygraph examiner Charles Kemp says they look at controlled and relevant questions. 14 October 2020 3:58 PM
Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy ambassador to Sudan Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says they are unable to say more until the investigations are finalised. 14 October 2020 2:16 PM
Public spats are no good as both parties end up sounding wrong - Motlanthe The former president unpacks his foundation food drive and also talks about the tensions in the ANC. 14 October 2020 8:10 AM
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin' 'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine. 13 October 2020 6:54 PM
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 14 October 2020 7:15 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 9:36 AM
[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:30 AM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Preview of SA’s economic recovery plan. Shapeshifter: Tim Akinusi, CEO of MortgageMarket

14 October 2020 8:25 PM

Tax Expert and Economist preview the president’s economic recovery plan and look at the ripple effects of a tax hike. Prof Anton Harber, Professor of Journalism at Wits and author So. for The Record looks at the role of Magda Wierzycka on the Gupta leaks. Tim Akinnusi, Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket is this week's shapeshifter.  


Growing the economy post Covid-19. Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.

13 October 2020 8:25 PM

  FirstRand's Chairman, Roger Jardine discusses the effects Covid-19 on the national economy and business sector. He also talks about what the government will need to get the economy back on its feet.  Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of  Youth Employment Service (YES) update Bruce Whitfield on how the initiative has created jobs.   Kristia Van Heerden, CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One on Investment School feature  talks about how new investors can understand risk.

Preview of President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan. Siya Kolisi, Springbok Captain discusses his new partnership with Freedom for Movement

12 October 2020 8:23 PM

Economists and business lobby groups will preview president Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan and possible share tips for him.  Siya Kolisi - Springbok Captain will talks about his new partnership with Freedom for Movement  (  a popular local lifestyle brand). Joburg former mayor,  Herman Mashaba, on Other People’s Money feature. He shares his first lessons with money and his investment philosophies.

Huger on the map with Nobel Peace Prize and the Friday File with luxury confection business Ma Mère

9 October 2020 7:22 PM

Bruce spoke to Gillian Le Cordeur, CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa, about the huger situation in South Africa. Entrepreneur Lexi Bird shares the story of her luxury sweet business.

Lesotho revokes Vodacom’s operating license. Highlights from the Joburg Indaba

8 October 2020 8:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield and telecoms analysts investigate Vodacom’s latest squabbles with Lesotho’s telecoms regulators (which led to its license being revoked). Paul Simon, Founder and former CEO of Young Designers Emporium discuss his new business venture and the evolution of fashion retail.  Bernard Swanepoel, Chairman of Joburg Indaba, Former Mine CEO and Mining Veteran shares highlights from the Joburg mining indaba.   

Former VBS CFO pleads guilty. Airline industry recover under covid-19

7 October 2020 8:26 PM

Investigate journalists discuss the latest drama in the VBS Mutual bank saga.  Chief executive of Flysafair, Elmar Conradie and Gidon Novick, Foumder Lucid Ventures (founder of an new unnamed airline) discuss the recovery of the airline industry.  Colin Cullis on Business Unusual will share a business bedtime story about Robinhood   

SA’s Economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike

6 October 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfiel  chats  Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Economist about the implication planned nationwide strike. Executives of The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa   and    South African Institute of Race Relations have a heated debate over prescribed assets investments policy

Eskom releases the full Wim Trengove Report. Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA talks about early money lesson s

5 October 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield goes through Eskom’s  Wim Trengove Report with energy experts and analysts.   Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA on the new Other People's Money feature shares his early lessons on saving and investing money    

investors respond as Trump tests Covid-19 positive and the best bits of the week

2 October 2020 7:14 PM

Bruce spoke to Richard de Villiers, Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services, about Trump testing positive and the response of financial markets. He also replays some of the best interviews of the week. 

SA Government releases 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use. Lobby group calls for 10-year driver’s license to deal with backlog

1 October 2020 8:35 PM

Prof Johann Kirsten, professor in agricultural economics and director of the BER at Stellenbosch University analyses the government decision to hand out 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use.   Wayne Duvenage CEO of  Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) South Arica should  consider a 10 year drivers license to deal with backlog  Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB will share Agriculture growth out for 2021     

Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster for another month

Local

There are other colleagues who have been harassed by Msimanga - Nkele Molapo

Politics

Agrizzi lied under oath about his movable assets, says NPA as it opposes bail

Politics

New UK lockdown would be disaster but all options open: PM

14 October 2020 9:14 PM

Trump, Biden plan dueling town halls instead of scrapped debate

14 October 2020 8:25 PM

EU agrees Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

14 October 2020 8:18 PM

