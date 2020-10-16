Pick n Pay’s chairman on World Food Day. Friday File: Freedom of Movement

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
POPI Act- what are your rights?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Giles
Today at 11:05
Reigning Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gen-Z interest in cars has tripled since lockdown CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says the interest behind the youngsters wanting their own cars is because of the pandemic. 19 October 2020 5:05 PM
'Why did Transnet decide to reinstate Gama and pay for his legal costs?' Transnet former board chair Mafika Mkwanazi continues state capture inquiry testimony. 19 October 2020 4:23 PM
National Press Freedom Day: South Africa gets the thumbs up Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says if you consider where we come from there is a lot we should very positive about. 19 October 2020 1:20 PM
View all Local
Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC' EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says this is a sign of constant conflict and Mbulala thinks that some people are stuck in Nasrec. 16 October 2020 1:11 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
View all Politics
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2020 8:08 AM
Lockdown was a plus for most artists but a problem financially - Arno Carstens The singer-songwriter and artist Arno Carstens says they are busy with a label and taste for a gin. 16 October 2020 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Pick n Pay’s chairman on World Food Day. Friday File: Freedom of Movement

Pick n Pay’s chairman on World Food Day. Friday File: Freedom of Movement

16 October 2020 7:24 PM

Gareth Ackerman, Chairman of Pick n Pay discusses World Food Day.   Friday File: Lean Boezaart, co-founder at Freedom of Movement talk about the foundation on his company and partnership with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi


More episodes from The Money Show

Piet Viljoen, Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund discusses SA as an attractive investment destination despite all the negative noise.

19 October 2020 8:25 PM

Head of Credit at Futuregrowth Asset Management talks us through the future of state owned enterprises and their funding structures. On Other People's Money, actress turned businesswoman Carol Bouwer tells us about her relationship with money 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chief Economist Dr. Iraj Abedian analyses the president’s economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 8:30 PM

Piet Mouton, CEO at PSG Group looks at PSG group going through tough headwinds but still pays R377m interim dividend 

Nicolò Pudel, Co-Founder at online wine retailer Port2Port discusses the Cape wines selling directly to UK consumers 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preview of SA’s economic recovery plan. Shapeshifter: Tim Akinusi, CEO of MortgageMarket

14 October 2020 8:25 PM

Tax Expert and Economist preview the president’s economic recovery plan and look at the ripple effects of a tax hike. Prof Anton Harber, Professor of Journalism at Wits and author So. for The Record looks at the role of Magda Wierzycka on the Gupta leaks. Tim Akinnusi, Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket is this week's shapeshifter.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Growing the economy post Covid-19. Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.

13 October 2020 8:25 PM

  FirstRand's Chairman, Roger Jardine discusses the effects Covid-19 on the national economy and business sector. He also talks about what the government will need to get the economy back on its feet.  Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of  Youth Employment Service (YES) update Bruce Whitfield on how the initiative has created jobs.   Kristia Van Heerden, CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One on Investment School feature  talks about how new investors can understand risk.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preview of President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan. Siya Kolisi, Springbok Captain discusses his new partnership with Freedom for Movement

12 October 2020 8:23 PM

Economists and business lobby groups will preview president Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan and possible share tips for him.  Siya Kolisi - Springbok Captain will talks about his new partnership with Freedom for Movement  (  a popular local lifestyle brand). Joburg former mayor,  Herman Mashaba, on Other People’s Money feature. He shares his first lessons with money and his investment philosophies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Huger on the map with Nobel Peace Prize and the Friday File with luxury confection business Ma Mère

9 October 2020 7:22 PM

Bruce spoke to Gillian Le Cordeur, CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa, about the huger situation in South Africa. Entrepreneur Lexi Bird shares the story of her luxury sweet business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lesotho revokes Vodacom’s operating license. Highlights from the Joburg Indaba

8 October 2020 8:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield and telecoms analysts investigate Vodacom’s latest squabbles with Lesotho’s telecoms regulators (which led to its license being revoked). Paul Simon, Founder and former CEO of Young Designers Emporium discuss his new business venture and the evolution of fashion retail.  Bernard Swanepoel, Chairman of Joburg Indaba, Former Mine CEO and Mining Veteran shares highlights from the Joburg mining indaba.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former VBS CFO pleads guilty. Airline industry recover under covid-19

7 October 2020 8:26 PM

Investigate journalists discuss the latest drama in the VBS Mutual bank saga.  Chief executive of Flysafair, Elmar Conradie and Gidon Novick, Foumder Lucid Ventures (founder of an new unnamed airline) discuss the recovery of the airline industry.  Colin Cullis on Business Unusual will share a business bedtime story about Robinhood   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s Economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike

6 October 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfiel  chats  Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Economist about the implication planned nationwide strike. Executives of The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa   and    South African Institute of Race Relations have a heated debate over prescribed assets investments policy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

Business Politics

Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

Business Opinion Politics

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Enforce quarantine to crush pandemic, says WHO

19 October 2020 8:50 PM

Four pupils among those detained after French teacher beheading

19 October 2020 8:10 PM

Sapu describes murder of Limpopo senior officer as 'heart-breaking'

19 October 2020 8:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA