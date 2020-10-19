Piet Viljoen, Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund discusses SA as an attractive investment destination despite all the negative noise.

Head of Credit at Futuregrowth Asset Management talks us through the future of state owned enterprises and their funding structures. On Other People's Money, actress turned businesswoman Carol Bouwer tells us about her relationship with money
Gareth Ackerman, Chairman of Pick n Pay discusses World Food Day. Friday File: Lean Boezaart, co-founder at Freedom of Movement talk about the foundation on his company and partnership with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi
Piet Mouton, CEO at PSG Group looks at PSG group going through tough headwinds but still pays R377m interim dividend
Nicolò Pudel, Co-Founder at online wine retailer Port2Port discusses the Cape wines selling directly to UK consumers
Tax Expert and Economist preview the president's economic recovery plan and look at the ripple effects of a tax hike. Prof Anton Harber, Professor of Journalism at Wits and author So. for The Record looks at the role of Magda Wierzycka on the Gupta leaks. Tim Akinnusi, Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket is this week's shapeshifter.
FirstRand's Chairman, Roger Jardine discusses the effects Covid-19 on the national economy and business sector. He also talks about what the government will need to get the economy back on its feet. Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of Youth Employment Service (YES) update Bruce Whitfield on how the initiative has created jobs. Kristia Van Heerden, CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One on Investment School feature talks about how new investors can understand risk.
Economists and business lobby groups will preview president Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan and possible share tips for him. Siya Kolisi - Springbok Captain will talks about his new partnership with Freedom for Movement ( a popular local lifestyle brand). Joburg former mayor, Herman Mashaba, on Other People's Money feature. He shares his first lessons with money and his investment philosophies.
Bruce spoke to Gillian Le Cordeur, CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa, about the huger situation in South Africa. Entrepreneur Lexi Bird shares the story of her luxury sweet business.
Bruce Whitfield and telecoms analysts investigate Vodacom's latest squabbles with Lesotho's telecoms regulators (which led to its license being revoked). Paul Simon, Founder and former CEO of Young Designers Emporium discuss his new business venture and the evolution of fashion retail. Bernard Swanepoel, Chairman of Joburg Indaba, Former Mine CEO and Mining Veteran shares highlights from the Joburg mining indaba.
Investigate journalists discuss the latest drama in the VBS Mutual bank saga. Chief executive of Flysafair, Elmar Conradie and Gidon Novick, Foumder Lucid Ventures (founder of an new unnamed airline) discuss the recovery of the airline industry. Colin Cullis on Business Unusual will share a business bedtime story about Robinhood
Bruce Whitfiel chats Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Economist about the implication planned nationwide strike. Executives of The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa and South African Institute of Race Relations have a heated debate over prescribed assets investments policy