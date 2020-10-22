We get an update on Eskom's turnaround progress with Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive Generation at Eskom.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO at Clicks Group takes us through Clicks reports 13.7% increase in annual earnings and increase in dividend pay-out. Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann talks us through whether working from home is a blessing or a curse
Nonkululeko Dlamini, CFO at Transnet gives us the Transnet annual results. Founder of diamond cutting and polishing firm Nungu Diamonds, Kealeboga Pule is on Friday File.
Treasury is distracted by tainted Jacob Zuma's former spin-doctor. Zanele Mbuyisa, Director at Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys tells us about Anglo American SA that is facing a class action lawsuit over lead mine. This week's Shapeshifter is Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance
JSE's CEO Leila Fourie talks to Bruce Whitfield about the R13million fine on Steinhoff International. Pick n Pay and Cell C's executive take Bruce Whitfield through their respective financial results. On the Investment School feature Bruce will talk to John Manyike, Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual and ASISA discusses Psychological barriers to investing and saving
Head of Credit at Futuregrowth Asset Management talks us through the future of state owned enterprises and their funding structures. On Other People's Money, actress turned businesswoman Carol Bouwer tells us about her relationship with money
Gareth Ackerman, Chairman of Pick n Pay discusses World Food Day. Friday File: Lean Boezaart, co-founder at Freedom of Movement talk about the foundation on his company and partnership with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi
Piet Mouton, CEO at PSG Group looks at PSG group going through tough headwinds but still pays R377m interim dividend
Nicolò Pudel, Co-Founder at online wine retailer Port2Port discusses the Cape wines selling directly to UK consumers
Tax Expert and Economist preview the president's economic recovery plan and look at the ripple effects of a tax hike. Prof Anton Harber, Professor of Journalism at Wits and author So. for The Record looks at the role of Magda Wierzycka on the Gupta leaks. Tim Akinnusi, Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket is this week's shapeshifter.
FirstRand's Chairman, Roger Jardine discusses the effects Covid-19 on the national economy and business sector. He also talks about what the government will need to get the economy back on its feet. Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of Youth Employment Service (YES) update Bruce Whitfield on how the initiative has created jobs. Kristia Van Heerden, CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One on Investment School feature talks about how new investors can understand risk.
Economists and business lobby groups will preview president Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan and possible share tips for him. Siya Kolisi - Springbok Captain will talks about his new partnership with Freedom for Movement ( a popular local lifestyle brand). Joburg former mayor, Herman Mashaba, on Other People's Money feature. He shares his first lessons with money and his investment philosophies.