Varushka Singh, Fixed Income & Currency Analyst at RMB takes us through the performance of the ZAR.

FirstRand's Chairman, Roger Jardine discusses the effects Covid-19 on the national economy and business sector. He also talks about what the government will need to get the economy back on its feet. Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of Youth Employment Service (YES) update Bruce Whitfield on how the initiative has created jobs. Kristia Van Heerden, CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One on Investment School feature talks about how new investors can understand risk.

