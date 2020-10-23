Varushka Singh, Fixed Income & Currency Analyst at RMB takes us through the performance of the ZAR.

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:15
Cleaning up Transnet
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Portia Derby
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC with Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-3 pay days to get through a tough festive season
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Associate Professor Kosheek Sewchurran - Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Future NEXT
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 19:33
Other People’s MoneyZOOM: Tony Kgoroge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Kgoroge
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases Department of Public Service and Administration Director-General Yoliswa Makhasi says they have a had good response. 23 October 2020 5:03 PM
I've always been a hard worker, to my detriment. I must balance - Aisha Pandor Sweepsouth cofounder Aisha Pandor shares her experience with failure and the lessons gained out of that. 23 October 2020 3:49 PM
Norma Mngoma warned against contacting witnesses in case against Malusi Gigaba Case of Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, has been postponed till next year February. 23 October 2020 2:39 PM
View all Local
ECG supporters chant songs in support outside court for Bushiri bail hearing Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives us an update on the church leader and his wife bail hearing case. 23 October 2020 12:56 PM
Citizens asked to be patient as Eskom repairs increase risk of loadshedding CEO Andre de Ruyter reflects on how the power utility is doing in restoring the power system. 23 October 2020 7:46 AM
Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the suspects are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Thursday. 22 October 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Business
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Safa, MultiChoice in partnership to improve refereeing across all levels in SA This relationship will assist Safa with its referee programme, which is focused on improving the quality of football officiating a... 22 October 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
My father's passing dealt a blow to me but I soldiered on, says MALI Soul The producer, songwriter and singer says at the age of 16 he found himself working at a mortuary. 23 October 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Inflatable doll babies go head-to-head at gender reveal party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 October 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Stranger paying for mother's £50 luggage charge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 October 2020 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Varushka Singh, Fixed Income & Currency Analyst at RMB takes us through the performance of the ZAR.

Varushka Singh, Fixed Income & Currency Analyst at RMB takes us through the performance of the ZAR.

23 October 2020 7:11 PM

Nonkululeko Dlamini, CFO at Transnet gives us the Transnet annual results. Founder of diamond cutting and polishing firm Nungu Diamonds, Kealeboga Pule is on Friday File. 


More episodes from The Money Show

We get an update on Eskom's turnaround progress with Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive Generation at Eskom.

22 October 2020 8:21 PM

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO at Clicks Group takes us through Clicks reports 13.7% increase in annual earnings and increase in dividend pay-out. Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann talks us through whether working from home is a blessing or a curse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In-depth & Profile Writer at News24, James de Villiers talks us through how the credibility of National

21 October 2020 8:23 PM

Treasury is distracted by tainted Jacob Zuma's former spin-doctor. Zanele Mbuyisa, Director at Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys tells us about Anglo American SA that is facing a class action lawsuit over lead mine. This week's Shapeshifter is Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay and Cell C financial performance battered by Covid-19. Investment School - Psychological barriers to investing and saving

20 October 2020 8:20 PM

JSE’s CEO Leila Fourie talks to Bruce Whitfield about the R13million fine on Steinhoff International.  Pick n Pay and Cell C’s executive take Bruce Whitfield through their respective financial results. On the  Investment School feature Bruce will talk to John Manyike,  Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual and ASISA  discusses Psychological barriers to investing and saving 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Piet Viljoen, Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund discusses SA as an attractive investment destination despite all the negative noise.

19 October 2020 8:25 PM

Head of Credit at Futuregrowth Asset Management talks us through the future of state owned enterprises and their funding structures. On Other People's Money, actress turned businesswoman Carol Bouwer tells us about her relationship with money 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay’s chairman on World Food Day. Friday File: Freedom of Movement

16 October 2020 7:24 PM

Gareth Ackerman, Chairman of Pick n Pay discusses World Food Day.   Friday File: Lean Boezaart, co-founder at Freedom of Movement talk about the foundation on his company and partnership with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chief Economist Dr. Iraj Abedian analyses the president’s economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 8:30 PM

Piet Mouton, CEO at PSG Group looks at PSG group going through tough headwinds but still pays R377m interim dividend 

Nicolò Pudel, Co-Founder at online wine retailer Port2Port discusses the Cape wines selling directly to UK consumers 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preview of SA’s economic recovery plan. Shapeshifter: Tim Akinusi, CEO of MortgageMarket

14 October 2020 8:25 PM

Tax Expert and Economist preview the president’s economic recovery plan and look at the ripple effects of a tax hike. Prof Anton Harber, Professor of Journalism at Wits and author So. for The Record looks at the role of Magda Wierzycka on the Gupta leaks. Tim Akinnusi, Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket is this week's shapeshifter.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Growing the economy post Covid-19. Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.

13 October 2020 8:25 PM

  FirstRand's Chairman, Roger Jardine discusses the effects Covid-19 on the national economy and business sector. He also talks about what the government will need to get the economy back on its feet.  Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of  Youth Employment Service (YES) update Bruce Whitfield on how the initiative has created jobs.   Kristia Van Heerden, CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One on Investment School feature  talks about how new investors can understand risk.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preview of President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan. Siya Kolisi, Springbok Captain discusses his new partnership with Freedom for Movement

12 October 2020 8:23 PM

Economists and business lobby groups will preview president Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan and possible share tips for him.  Siya Kolisi - Springbok Captain will talks about his new partnership with Freedom for Movement  (  a popular local lifestyle brand). Joburg former mayor,  Herman Mashaba, on Other People’s Money feature. He shares his first lessons with money and his investment philosophies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA

Lifestyle

Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases

Local

Norma Mngoma warned against contacting witnesses in case against Malusi Gigaba

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump team hit by Covid again, lashes out at 'failure' Biden

25 October 2020 6:34 PM

WC govt urges Mboweni to prioritise education

25 October 2020 5:34 PM

Spain declares nationwide state of emergency over virus

25 October 2020 5:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA