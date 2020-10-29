How will a review of Regulation 28 affect investment in infrastructure? SARB updates depositors on VBS liquidation

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
SOWETO DERBY: It is not the same without fans' excitement - Thabo September Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will face off at the MTN8 semifinal tomorrow minus the spectators 30 October 2020 5:13 PM
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between po... 30 October 2020 4:30 PM
'I burned so many bridges because I did not deliver Tshepo Jeans orders on time' Tshepo Mohlala on how he has turned his failures into successes over the years as an entrepreneur. 30 October 2020 3:33 PM
High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail Lawyer Daniel Witz says he is ecstatic after this decision and his client's health is the biggest worry. 30 October 2020 12:43 PM
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife Zondo says he had a relationship in the 1990s with the sister of Thobeka Madiba, who married the former president years later. 29 October 2020 4:56 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban This relates to the 2018 illegal transfer and registering of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors... 27 October 2020 6:50 PM
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
I have fun with my music and enjoy company of people I work with - Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis performs on #702Unplugged among others 'Magenta', a song is about going beyond your limitations. 30 October 2020 3:24 PM
[WATCH] Vin Diesel dances to Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela in TikTok video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 October 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Kim Kardashian gets a hologram birthday wish from her late father Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 October 2020 8:51 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
The Money Show
How will a review of Regulation 28 affect investment in infrastructure? SARB updates depositors on VBS liquidation

29 October 2020 8:23 PM

Emda Fourie, head of consulting at Momentum Consultants and Actuaries explains how a review of Regulation 28 may allow for increased investment in infrastructure.  Denzel Bostander, head of financial conglomerate Supervision at SARB shares and update on the liquidation of VBS Mutual bank. He says VBS depositors have until July 2021 to claim their investments


Eskom reports R20.5bn net loss for its 2020 financial year. Steinhoff’s former executives fined for alleged fraud.

30 October 2020 8:43 PM

Eskom’s chief financial director Caleb Cassim takes Bruce Whitfield through the power utilities’ financial results. Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and analysts discuss fines imposed on Steinhoff’s former directors for alleged insider trading and fraud. 

National Treasury tables a mid-term budget speech during a global pandemic. Shapeshifter: Rob Paddock of Valenture Institute

28 October 2020 8:22 PM

Dondo Mogajane, Director General at National Treasury reflects on the mid-term budget statement delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Edward Kieswitter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service mentions how SARS plans on meeting tax collections targets. Shapeshifter - Rob Paddock, CEO at Valenture Institute discuses the evolution of online and distant learning

Airlink optimistic about the future. Investment School: Past Performance Doesn't Guarantee Future Results.

27 October 2020 8:21 PM

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster discusses the future of the airline and its new destiny in the aviation industry.  Mduduzi Luthuli,  Co-Founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital explains why he says past performance doesn't guarantee future results.

What are the implications of a second hard lockdown due to covid-19 South Africa? Other People’s Money: Tony Kgoroge

26 October 2020 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the possibilities of a second covid-19 wave with Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

and Dick Forslund, Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre. 

This week on Other People's Money feature is Actor & Director, Tony Kgoroge telling us about his relationship with money

Varushka Singh, Fixed Income & Currency Analyst at RMB takes us through the performance of the ZAR.

23 October 2020 7:11 PM

Nonkululeko Dlamini, CFO at Transnet gives us the Transnet annual results. Founder of diamond cutting and polishing firm Nungu Diamonds, Kealeboga Pule is on Friday File. 

We get an update on Eskom's turnaround progress with Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive Generation at Eskom.

22 October 2020 8:21 PM

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO at Clicks Group takes us through Clicks reports 13.7% increase in annual earnings and increase in dividend pay-out. Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann talks us through whether working from home is a blessing or a curse

In-depth & Profile Writer at News24, James de Villiers talks us through how the credibility of National

21 October 2020 8:23 PM

Treasury is distracted by tainted Jacob Zuma's former spin-doctor. Zanele Mbuyisa, Director at Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys tells us about Anglo American SA that is facing a class action lawsuit over lead mine. This week's Shapeshifter is Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance  

Pick n Pay and Cell C financial performance battered by Covid-19. Investment School - Psychological barriers to investing and saving

20 October 2020 8:20 PM

JSE’s CEO Leila Fourie talks to Bruce Whitfield about the R13million fine on Steinhoff International.  Pick n Pay and Cell C’s executive take Bruce Whitfield through their respective financial results. On the  Investment School feature Bruce will talk to John Manyike,  Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual and ASISA  discusses Psychological barriers to investing and saving 

Piet Viljoen, Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund discusses SA as an attractive investment destination despite all the negative noise.

19 October 2020 8:25 PM

Head of Credit at Futuregrowth Asset Management talks us through the future of state owned enterprises and their funding structures. On Other People's Money, actress turned businesswoman Carol Bouwer tells us about her relationship with money 

DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane

Politics Local

High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail

Politics

Healthcare workers urged to walk in their scrubs during 702 Walk the Talk

Local

“I’m pretty confident that things will go my way” - Steenhuisen on DA congress

31 October 2020 2:29 PM

Mission accomplished: All Blacks thrash Wallabies to retain Bledisloe Cup

31 October 2020 2:10 PM

Gauteng residents warned to brace for heavy rain this weekend

31 October 2020 2:05 PM

