How will a review of Regulation 28 affect investment in infrastructure? SARB updates depositors on VBS liquidation

Emda Fourie, head of consulting at Momentum Consultants and Actuaries explains how a review of Regulation 28 may allow for increased investment in infrastructure. Denzel Bostander, head of financial conglomerate Supervision at SARB shares and update on the liquidation of VBS Mutual bank. He says VBS depositors have until July 2021 to claim their investments