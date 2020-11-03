Complex relationship between US elections and Markets. Investment School: Emotions in Investments

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: U.S Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sithembile Mbete
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 08:45
Sea Point sinkhole nearly swallows car
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Farouk Robertson - Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of Ct
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Alan Winde
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Khayelitsha Extortion Racket
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
#TheConerOffice-Thomas Pays, Founder and CEO of Ozow
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thomas Pays
Today at 11:05
Making sense of the confusion at Traffic Department offices in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Today at 11:45
Mind of a Fox with Chantell Illbury on the US elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains. 3 November 2020 8:50 PM
What is bail? 'It is determined by gravity of the matter, seriousness of crime' Defence lawyer and former prosecutor and magistrate Marius Du Toit says the court has to weigh up a whole list of factors. 3 November 2020 5:29 PM
Joburg child author Stacey Fru nominated for international award The 13-year-old author says if she won the grand prize, she would translate her books into other African languages. 3 November 2020 4:56 PM
View all Local
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours. 3 November 2020 5:46 PM
Former SAA board member Kwinana continues to dodge questions at Zondo commission Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry. 3 November 2020 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!' Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley. 3 November 2020 6:43 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
View all Business
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 12:32 PM
This is what it looks like when a woman owns her success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 8:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Family driving through end of actual rainbow goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Scientist trains magpies to exchange bottle caps for food Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] If 2020 was a movie, its trailer would definitely look like this Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2020 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics' Feature Story correspondent Jagruti Dave reflects on the tight race for the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 4 November 2020 7:31 AM
Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit University of Johannesburg politics and international relations professor Siphamandla Zondi reflects on the US elections. 3 November 2020 8:54 AM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Complex relationship between US elections and Markets. Investment School: Emotions in Investments

Complex relationship between US elections and Markets. Investment School: Emotions in Investments

3 November 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Julia Chatterley, Anchor & Correspondent at CNN and Dr Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts at Investec about the relationship between the US elections and the Markets. Hywel George, Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group is on Investment School on emotions in investment 


More episodes from The Money Show

Eskom reports R20.5bn net loss for its 2020 financial year. Steinhoff’s former executives fined for alleged fraud.

30 October 2020 8:43 PM

Eskom’s chief financial director Caleb Cassim takes Bruce Whitfield through the power utilities’ financial results. Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and analysts discuss fines imposed on Steinhoff’s former directors for alleged insider trading and fraud. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will a review of Regulation 28 affect investment in infrastructure? SARB updates depositors on VBS liquidation

29 October 2020 8:23 PM

Emda Fourie, head of consulting at Momentum Consultants and Actuaries explains how a review of Regulation 28 may allow for increased investment in infrastructure.  Denzel Bostander, head of financial conglomerate Supervision at SARB shares and update on the liquidation of VBS Mutual bank. He says VBS depositors have until July 2021 to claim their investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Treasury tables a mid-term budget speech during a global pandemic. Shapeshifter: Rob Paddock of Valenture Institute

28 October 2020 8:22 PM

Dondo Mogajane, Director General at National Treasury reflects on the mid-term budget statement delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Edward Kieswitter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service mentions how SARS plans on meeting tax collections targets. Shapeshifter - Rob Paddock, CEO at Valenture Institute discuses the evolution of online and distant learning

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Airlink optimistic about the future. Investment School: Past Performance Doesn't Guarantee Future Results.

27 October 2020 8:21 PM

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster discusses the future of the airline and its new destiny in the aviation industry.  Mduduzi Luthuli,  Co-Founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital explains why he says past performance doesn't guarantee future results.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are the implications of a second hard lockdown due to covid-19 South Africa? Other People’s Money: Tony Kgoroge

26 October 2020 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the possibilities of a second covid-19 wave with Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

and Dick Forslund, Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre. 

This week on Other People's Money feature is Actor & Director, Tony Kgoroge telling us about his relationship with money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Varushka Singh, Fixed Income & Currency Analyst at RMB takes us through the performance of the ZAR.

23 October 2020 7:11 PM

Nonkululeko Dlamini, CFO at Transnet gives us the Transnet annual results. Founder of diamond cutting and polishing firm Nungu Diamonds, Kealeboga Pule is on Friday File. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We get an update on Eskom's turnaround progress with Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive Generation at Eskom.

22 October 2020 8:21 PM

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO at Clicks Group takes us through Clicks reports 13.7% increase in annual earnings and increase in dividend pay-out. Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann talks us through whether working from home is a blessing or a curse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In-depth & Profile Writer at News24, James de Villiers talks us through how the credibility of National

21 October 2020 8:23 PM

Treasury is distracted by tainted Jacob Zuma's former spin-doctor. Zanele Mbuyisa, Director at Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys tells us about Anglo American SA that is facing a class action lawsuit over lead mine. This week's Shapeshifter is Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay and Cell C financial performance battered by Covid-19. Investment School - Psychological barriers to investing and saving

20 October 2020 8:20 PM

JSE’s CEO Leila Fourie talks to Bruce Whitfield about the R13million fine on Steinhoff International.  Pick n Pay and Cell C’s executive take Bruce Whitfield through their respective financial results. On the  Investment School feature Bruce will talk to John Manyike,  Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual and ASISA  discusses Psychological barriers to investing and saving 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics'

World

US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'

Business World

Why municipalities have to join queue to get VBS money back

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC NEC will not be disbanded, says Mantashe in wake of Motau document leak

4 November 2020 7:31 AM

Kwinana won't give Zondo Inquiry copies of her forex trading firm's email policy

4 November 2020 7:08 AM

Ex-SAA board chair Myeni expected to take stand at Zondo Inquiry today

4 November 2020 6:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA