US elections 2020 with Joe Biden edging closer and the JSE partner with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
Demystifying connection between social grants and teenage pregnancies
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Inside the belly of the Beast-Angelo Agrizzi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Dagga-related offences in the workplace
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Balancing exercise and sanity
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:10
EFF
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nosipho Makamba Botya - Deputy Provincial Chair at Economic Freedom Fighters
Today at 12:15
Race tensions outside Brackenfell High school - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stanley Henkeman - Executive Director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Today at 12:23
Ramaphosa gives green light to Lottery probe - Groundup investigates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Joseph - former News Editor at Daily Voice
Today at 12:27
Sanbi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ismail Ebrahim - CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers (CREW) at Sanbi (Kirstenbosch)
Today at 12:37
IEC readiness
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masego Shiburi - Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer at Iec
Masego Sheburi - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 12:40
ANC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronalda Nalumango - convener at ANC
Today at 12:45
DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:52
Feature
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
Telkom 's half year results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Investing can be easy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Communities take City of Joburg to court as 'our people are billed incorrectly' LDECA chairperson Majiet Amien says pensioners are being billed millions and that is unacceptable. 9 November 2020 5:06 PM
Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online. 9 November 2020 4:20 PM
Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year. 9 November 2020 3:27 PM
View all Local
We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer Western Cape Education MEC condemns the violence that took place outside Brackenfell High School but says it was a private event 10 November 2020 8:03 AM
US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for Trump to concede to Biden due to allegations of irregularity. 9 November 2020 6:15 PM
Multiple-front probe ongoing but Montana’s ANC bombshell sheds some light Daily Maverick report shows that Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes very clearly operated as an ANC fundraiser. 9 November 2020 1:23 PM
View all Politics
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2020 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
US elections 2020 with Joe Biden edging closer and the JSE partner with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets

US elections 2020 with Joe Biden edging closer and the JSE partner with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets

5 November 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof John Stremlau, Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University about the 2020 US elections as Joe Biden edges ahead. The JSE has partnered with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets and Starbucks is bucking the 2020 trend with eight store openings in four weeks.


More episodes from The Money Show

Pfizer’s early data shows that it is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine. Other People's Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor

9 November 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Professor Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council about Pfizer being on the verge of cracking a covid-19 vaccine. Business Book feature: How I Built This by Guy Raz. On Other People’s Money is Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor, Ralf Schmitt.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The EU questions SA's black empowerment laws. Friday File: Co-founder at Camissa Coffee, Theo Snyckers

6 November 2020 7:13 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive at Black Business Council about EU-South Africa's concerns on BEE laws. SAA's former chair, Dudu Myeni tried to stonewall State Capture Inquiry. Friday File is Co-founder at Camissa Coffee, Theo Snyckers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US election tensions and voting today. Shapeshifter: Carlo Gonzaga, Director at Fiamme Holdings.

4 November 2020 8:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, CEO at South African Institute of International Affairs and communications expert Itumeleng Mahabane about election tensions and the last voting day in the United States. Shapeshifter is Carlo Gonzaga, Director at Fiamme Holdings share his career path story  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Complex relationship between US elections and Markets. Investment School: Emotions in Investments

3 November 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Julia Chatterley, Anchor & Correspondent at CNN and Dr Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts at Investec about the relationship between the US elections and the Markets. Hywel George, Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group is on Investment School on emotions in investment 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom reports R20.5bn net loss for its 2020 financial year. Steinhoff’s former executives fined for alleged fraud.

30 October 2020 8:43 PM

Eskom’s chief financial director Caleb Cassim takes Bruce Whitfield through the power utilities’ financial results. Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and analysts discuss fines imposed on Steinhoff’s former directors for alleged insider trading and fraud. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will a review of Regulation 28 affect investment in infrastructure? SARB updates depositors on VBS liquidation

29 October 2020 8:23 PM

Emda Fourie, head of consulting at Momentum Consultants and Actuaries explains how a review of Regulation 28 may allow for increased investment in infrastructure.  Denzel Bostander, head of financial conglomerate Supervision at SARB shares and update on the liquidation of VBS Mutual bank. He says VBS depositors have until July 2021 to claim their investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Treasury tables a mid-term budget speech during a global pandemic. Shapeshifter: Rob Paddock of Valenture Institute

28 October 2020 8:22 PM

Dondo Mogajane, Director General at National Treasury reflects on the mid-term budget statement delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Edward Kieswitter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service mentions how SARS plans on meeting tax collections targets. Shapeshifter - Rob Paddock, CEO at Valenture Institute discuses the evolution of online and distant learning

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Airlink optimistic about the future. Investment School: Past Performance Doesn't Guarantee Future Results.

27 October 2020 8:21 PM

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster discusses the future of the airline and its new destiny in the aviation industry.  Mduduzi Luthuli,  Co-Founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital explains why he says past performance doesn't guarantee future results.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are the implications of a second hard lockdown due to covid-19 South Africa? Other People’s Money: Tony Kgoroge

26 October 2020 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the possibilities of a second covid-19 wave with Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

and Dick Forslund, Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre. 

This week on Other People's Money feature is Actor & Director, Tony Kgoroge telling us about his relationship with money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer

Politics

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

Business Opinion

'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'

Business

EWN Highlights

A year after SANDF intervention in Vaal, residents see no change in services

10 November 2020 10:01 AM

Mulaudzi: Allegations I siphoned money from lottery commission a smear campaign

10 November 2020 9:18 AM

All COVID-19 regulations to be observed during by-elections - IEC

10 November 2020 9:01 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA