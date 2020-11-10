ANC SG Ace Magashule to be arrested. Investment school: Investing can be easy

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 about the warrant of arrest that is out for ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule for his alleged role in the Free State’s R255-million asbestos audit contract. Discovery health ordered stop low cost health cover. Simon Brown, Financial Educator at Just One Lap is on Investment school explaining how investing can be easy.