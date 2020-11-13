ANC's top leader, Ace Magashule is the latest to brace the courtroom's dock on Friday the 13th. Friday file: Francis Gavin, Owner of Farm Fresh Online

Streaming issues? Report here
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
International news with DW Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
Putting a spotlight on a police station where things really work Honeydew CPF public relations officer Michael Steyn says looking after police officers is one of the priorities. 18 November 2020 5:59 PM
SABC board split on impending retrenchment process The public broadcaster will continue with the Section 189 process even though an executive said on Tuesday it wouldn't. 18 November 2020 1:08 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Local
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference' Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou. 18 November 2020 7:37 PM
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning. 18 November 2020 6:39 PM
Commuters urged to find other means of transport due to taxi strike on Wednesday The National Taxi Alliance drivers will march to Mbalula's office and hand over a memorandum of demands. 18 November 2020 6:45 AM
View all Politics
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA. 18 November 2020 8:48 PM
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor. 18 November 2020 8:17 PM
Big companies commit to paying SMEs in 30 days, want this to be JSE requirement Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso talks about the initiative and challenges faced by SMEs. 18 November 2020 4:50 PM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Lucky escape as guy survives as truck tyre bursts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Woman reflects on her failed 2020 goals as year has been tough Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
ANC's top leader, Ace Magashule is the latest to brace the courtroom's dock on Friday the 13th. Friday file: Francis Gavin, Owner of Farm Fresh Online

ANC's top leader, Ace Magashule is the latest to brace the courtroom's dock on Friday the 13th. Friday file: Francis Gavin, Owner of Farm Fresh Online

13 November 2020 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni about ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule finally having his day in court and granted R200 000 bail. Myeni, Kwinana testimony highlights need for professional directors. Friday file is Owner & manager of Farm Fresh Online, Francis Gavin


More episodes from The Money Show

South Africa Investment conference closes and a preview on interest rates. Shapeshifter: CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings, Paballo Makosholo

18 November 2020 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes about the SA investment summit and a preview on interest rates. Heineken invests in South Africa. Shapeshifter is Paballo Makosholo, CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings 

Business for SA (B4SA) launches #Payin30 to help SMEs survive Covid-19. Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital is on Investment School

17 November 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about their campaign to pay suppliers in 30 days to help SMEs survive the covid-19 pandemic and to help preserve jobs. The SA Investment Conference hopes to attract more business to the country. Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital is on Investment School 

Zuma's application for Deputy Chief Justice Zondo to recuse himself. Other People’s Money: Dorah Sithole

16 November 2020 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Political Editor Genevieve Quintal and Justice Zak Yacoob, Former Constitutional Court Judge about former President Jacob Zuma's application for Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself. Nielsen Sports SA Unveils First Annual Sponsorship Outlook Report. On Other People's Money is Food Editor & Author Dorah Sithole

SA's unemployment figures rockets to 30.8% in Q3

12 November 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ndumiso Hadebe, Independent Economist about 11.1 million working age people in South Africa being unemployed.

Rooibos Ltd has agreed to not enter into supply pacts of more than five  years.

Some ANC members are more equal than others. ANC Secretary General wont step down. Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital, Dov Girnun

11 November 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick about ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule not stepping down due to an arrest warrant out for him. All hands are on deck to reignite South Africa’s economy. Shapeshifter is Founder of Merchant Capital, Dov Girnun 

ANC SG Ace Magashule to be arrested. Investment school: Investing can be easy

10 November 2020 8:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 about the warrant of arrest that is out for ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule for his alleged role in the Free State’s R255-million asbestos audit contract. Discovery health ordered stop low cost health cover. Simon Brown, Financial Educator at Just One Lap is on Investment school explaining how investing can be easy. 

Pfizer’s early data shows that it is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine. Other People's Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor

9 November 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Professor Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council about Pfizer being on the verge of cracking a covid-19 vaccine. Business Book feature: How I Built This by Guy Raz. On Other People’s Money is Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor, Ralf Schmitt.

The EU questions SA's black empowerment laws. Friday File: Co-founder at Camissa Coffee, Theo Snyckers

6 November 2020 7:13 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive at Black Business Council about EU-South Africa's concerns on BEE laws. SAA's former chair, Dudu Myeni tried to stonewall State Capture Inquiry. Friday File is Co-founder at Camissa Coffee, Theo Snyckers

US elections 2020 with Joe Biden edging closer and the JSE partner with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets

5 November 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof John Stremlau, Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University about the 2020 US elections as Joe Biden edges ahead. The JSE has partnered with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets and Starbucks is bucking the 2020 trend with eight store openings in four weeks.

'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist

Local Africa

SABC board split on impending retrenchment process

Local

Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review

Sport

Santaco, transport authorities pledge to curb festive season road deaths

18 November 2020 7:44 PM

French bill clamps down on radical Islam

18 November 2020 7:44 PM

NTA gives Mbalula 14 days to clarify when COVID relief funds will be released

18 November 2020 7:02 PM

