Business for SA (B4SA) launches #Payin30 to help SMEs survive Covid-19. Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital is on Investment School

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about their campaign to pay suppliers in 30 days to help SMEs survive the covid-19 pandemic and to help preserve jobs. The SA Investment Conference hopes to attract more business to the country. Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital is on Investment School