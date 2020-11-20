Rating agencies side eye South Africa's economic policies. Friday File: The Lollipop League

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management about ating agencies side eye South Africa's economic policies yet again. Bitcoin rallies past $18,000 for the first time in three years. Friday file is gin infused lollipops and candy company The Lollipop League
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Robert Legh, Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA about the Unemployment Insurance Fund being on the verge of collapse if it is forced to again extend special benefits. SA Reserve Bank sounds warning bells about deterioration of banks’ creditworthiness. On Investment school is CFO at Satrix, Rick Martin expanding on investing for your childrenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Trudi Makhaya, the Economic Advisor to President Ramahosa about Moody's & Fitch downgrading South Africa. CEO's of Netcare, Naspers and Pepkor take Bruce though their financial results. Economist Xhanti Payi is on Other People's MoneyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr. Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town about Deputy Chief Justice Zondo dismissing Jacob Zuma's application for Zondo's recusal. SA Reserve Banks Monetary Policy Committee keeps repo rate flat. Retail Capital partners with Mr D Food to offer restaurants critical access to fundingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes about the SA investment summit and a preview on interest rates. Heineken invests in South Africa. Shapeshifter is Paballo Makosholo, CEO at Kagiso Tiso HoldingsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about their campaign to pay suppliers in 30 days to help SMEs survive the covid-19 pandemic and to help preserve jobs. The SA Investment Conference hopes to attract more business to the country. Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital is on Investment SchoolLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Political Editor Genevieve Quintal and Justice Zak Yacoob, Former Constitutional Court Judge about former President Jacob Zuma's application for Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself. Nielsen Sports SA Unveils First Annual Sponsorship Outlook Report. On Other People's Money is Food Editor & Author Dorah SitholeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni about ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule finally having his day in court and granted R200 000 bail. Myeni, Kwinana testimony highlights need for professional directors. Friday file is Owner & manager of Farm Fresh Online, Francis GavinLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ndumiso Hadebe, Independent Economist about 11.1 million working age people in South Africa being unemployed.
Rooibos Ltd has agreed to not enter into supply pacts of more than five years.
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick about ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule not stepping down due to an arrest warrant out for him. All hands are on deck to reignite South Africa’s economy. Shapeshifter is Founder of Merchant Capital, Dov GirnunLISTEN TO PODCAST